In a year where things could have taken a drastic turn, the kids of Tioga County finished off another sports season with little to no hiccups and it has been a major victory for everyone involved.
I thought I would take a look at some stats, but not your traditional ones, from the 2021 winter sports season.
As I started compiling information on how many contests, matches, and playoff games the area kids have completed, I have to admit, it was pretty impressive.
Tioga County basketball teams played 173 total games while area wrestlers attended a combined 27 meets while wrestling 294 total matches in the 2021 season.
That’s an average of 17.3 games per team for basketball, nearly an entire normal regular season (22 games).
For wrestling that adds up to 14.7 matches per wrestler during the 2021 season.
Only a few games had to be pushed off due to COVID protocol, while almost every team participated in their full schedule without much issues (not including the ridiculous weather we received.)
Four teams got to participate in the District Playoffs while eight area wrestlers participated in some facet in the wrestling postseason.
Those four basketball teams that reached the postseason played six games during that stretch.
Even when hosting teams from across the District and traveling outside of the county, they were still able to make it through a year that was supposedly doomed from the start.
In a year where nothing was certain and any game could have been the last, area teams found a way to overcome every challenge that was thrown in their way to complete another successful season.
To be able to block out the noise of the world around and just compete, well that is a trait that will live on in this generation and is a lesson that many never get in their lives.
Nothing is better than when things come together how they need to, and this season was just that. For those who said sports couldn’t be done in a pandemic or that it would be a breeding ground for spreading COVID-19, well it looks like it can be maintained when done safely and carefully.
I remember over this past summer when I would be scrolling through my Twitter feed and seeing endless amounts of student-athletes pleading to let them play.
That they would do whatever it takes to have that opportunity.
That any guidelines or even wearing masks while competing, they were more than willing to sacrifice to have a shot.
I know that (knock on wood) we are turning the corner on the terrible last year we have all endured, but we should all take a second to look at our youth and how they continue to overcome every obstacle thrown their way.
So congratulations to the coaches, athletes, athletic directors, teachers, administrations and everyone else who came together to make it happen, because without the hard work and dedication of everyone involved, we would have never got to see a single game this season.
Nick Coyle is a sports reporter/enthusiast for the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier. Email him at ncoyle@tiogapublishing.com