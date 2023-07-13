ATHENS — The Southern Tioga 11U All-Stars pulled off an incredible run over the past week, and rallied back from the elimination bracket to avenge their only loss of the All-Star season to sweep Blue Ridge 2-0 in the Championship series and claim the 11U District Title.
In their first contest of the championship series on Friday July 7, Southern Tioga would need to rally back from a 3-0 deficit in the first inning to pick up the win.
They would have their chances early, but Blue Ridge left three stranded in the bottom of the first to preserve their lead.
Avery Thompson would get things going for ST in the bottom of the second inning with an inside-the-park homer, and from that point on they would score in bunches.
They would turn the tables in the inning and push in another eight runs to go up 9-3.
Blue Ridge would get one more run on the board, but Southern Tioga would close things out by a score of 13-4 to force a title deciding game on Sunday.
In the final matchup, Southern Tioga left no doubt in a 9-1 win to continue their 2023 All-Star run into the Sectional Playoffs.
They will get to take the field again on Friday, July 14 in Danville against the District 24 11U champ.
Other Scores:
July 7 — Southern Tioga 13, Blue Ridge 4
July 5 — Southern Tioga 12, NEB 1
MANSFIELD – Southern Tioga 11U All-Stars got off to a quick start and didn’t look back as they took down NEB on Wednesday, July 5 in a 12-1 rout to bounce back from their first loss of the All-Star season.
The win pusheD the Southern Tioga from the elimination bracket into the championship bracket where they picked up back-to-back wins over Blue Ridge to claim the title.
Blue Ridge is the only team to beat Southern Tioga this year in a 6-2 win in Athens this past week.
With the wins, Southern Tioga moves into the Sectional playoffs.