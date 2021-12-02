For many people, Advent and Christmas hymns are a central part of the beauty of the holiday season.
This reporter asked local clergy to share their favorite Christmas hymns, and to reflect on why that particular piece is meaningful.
“Among my favorite Christmas hymns, I would have to list ‘Hark! the Herald-angels Sing’,” says Michael Birbeck of First Presbyterian Church in Wellsboro.
“Charles Wesley’s poetry magnificently captures the mystery and wonder of the incarnation and why it was necessary for God in Christ to come to us,” said Birbeck.
“‘Born that man no more may die, Born to raise the sons of earth, Born to give them second birth’. These lines feed my soul every Christmas season.”
Pastor Carl Linscott of Crossroads Family Worship Center, Wellsboro, has a childhood memory of ‘We Three Kings of Orient Are.”
“That is one of the first Christmas carols I remember singing in the Glouster Church of Christ in southeastern Ohio, where I spent most of my childhood at my grandmother’s home,” said Linscott.
“She led me to the Lord, and I soon fell in love with the old hymns and especially the Christmas carols.”
Father Joe Mosley is the new pastor at St. Peters Church in Wellsboro.
“My favorite Christmas carol is ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’. I really like this carol because the refrain of that hymn really captures the response that we should have to the birth of Christ— the invitation to come and adore Him,” says Mosley.
“We can bring with us all our struggles; all our hopes and joys as we humbly adore the Lord.”
The Reverend Ed Erb of St Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wellsboro is fond of a hymn that some may be unfamiliar with.
“Since we’re in this part of the world, I think of ‘The Huron Carol’,” Erb said. “There was a French Jesuit missionary to the Huron Indians in the 16th century, and he tried to make the story of Christ’s birth more relevant to the Native Americans.
“It’s a wonderful hymn. The three kings are now chiefs, Christ is wrapped in a rabbit skin and instead of a stable, it’s a lodge.”
“’Twas in the moon of wintertime when all the birds had fled, that God the lord of all the earth sent angel choirs instead,’” quoted Rev. Erb.
“My favorite Christmas song is ‘O Come, O Come, Emmanuel’,” said Pastor Brett Kennedy of Vineyard Church, Wellsboro.
“This song is a reminder to me that even though we live in a broken world where Satan seems to rule and reign, Emmanuel, God with us, has come to set us free from the oppression and captivity of the enemy and to lead us into an everlasting, full life,” said Kennedy.