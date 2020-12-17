Dear Santa,
hi my name is Wyatt I like to ride forewheeler. I would like Legoes. I would like a drumset. I would like a electric guitar. Can you give Rileigh some nee Klaces? the best way to get in our house is through the cimine
Love
Wyatt
thank you
Dear Santa,
My name is Declan. I am 7 years old. How are your reindeer doing? May I please have a Nerf gun, sliprs, and an ball pump. I would also like a big blankit for my famly. I hope that you have a good Christmas day.
Thanks,
Declan
Dear Santa,
My name is Adalynn. I am 7 years old. Santa how are you doing and how are the reindeer doing? are they redy to flie? By the wae things for all the gifs. May I pleas have an i-Phone, and kneting nedeols, and yaren. this gift gos to Jen Sporer with a book and a noo ckofy mug. I hope you have a god christmas.
Love,
Adalynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Adreanna. I am 7 years old. How old are you and are the reindeer excited? May I please have an i-Phone and a Nerf gun, and facue Keracisu. also like my stap sister a naklis. Santa, I hope that Mrs. Claus gets a cat and a dog.
Love,
Adreanna
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyerra. I am 8 years old. My mom is busy i want to hely. How are the ely and the reindeer and Mrs. Claus? May I please have a smart watch, and lol doll and pic pop. I would also like a scarf for my mom please. Santa please have a gode chistmas day.
love,
Kyerra
and also Mrs. claus have a gode day.
Dear Santa,
My name is Garrett. I am 7 years old. How are you doing? May I please have a Nerf gun, a smart watch, and an i-Phone. I would also like a Nerf guns for Asher. I hope that you have a good Christmas. Hope you come to my house.
Love,
Garrett
Dear Santa,
My name is Aubrey. I am 7 years old. How are you doing today? May I please have a smart watch and an i-Phone. I would also like Fire man Sam Fire truck for my Bruther. Santa I hope you have a grat Christmas.
Love,
Aubrey
Dear Santa,
My name is Ricky. I am 7 years old. Can you bring blan kets and con you bring a teddy bear for our MoM and Dad. Wish that Dante can have teddy bear and Travon can have a teddy tiger? How are you doing Santa?
Love,
Ricky
Dear Santa,
My name is Ella. I am 7 years old. May I please have a smart watch, pet bunny, and a Seashell. I would like an i-phone for Nora. I hope you have a nice, nice Christmas. Do you have any pets? I love cats do you?
Love,
Ella
Dear Santa,
My name is Jason. I am 7 years old. How are you doing? mqkinavqa nerf gunsa tqnk that shoots bullets, and an x-Box. I woallb also likem x-Box for Jacob. I hope you have n cood Christmas.
Love,
Jason
Dear Santa,
My name is Porter. I am 7 years old. Are the reindeer redy to fly? May I please have an i-Phone, a scool ball and a Plagrownd. I would also like a scoolball for declin. I hope you have a god flit thae you!
Love,
Porter
Dear Santa,
My name is Carter. I am 7 yars old and I am in seckint grad and I hop you cen get arand the would safele and I want to kone what you do and I also wan to kone whut the elvs are doing to. May I please have a nea rivl Nerf gun and a ps9 cnchollar and a i-Chone 7+ and May please have i-Phone 1 pro for My mom. Dear Santa, I hop you have a good Christmas. Carter Love you thank you.
Love,
Carter
Dear Santa,
My name is Jacob. I am 7 years old. How are your reindeer doing? How are you doing? May I please have a Neff gun i-Phone, and hot wele cars. I would also like a safshrt for my dad. I hope that Santa has a god Christmas. Thank you.
Love,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
My name is Nora. I am 7 years old. How are you doing? May I please have a LOL doll, an I-Phone, and a LOL hame. I would also like a Phone for Gabeelyella. I hog that Mrs. Claus is haqqy with Mrs Seoreer at the seooy.
Love, P.S. Nota es that is my last name!
Dear Santa,
My name is Asher. I am 7 years old. How are you doing? are you bisey. May I please have a lecthick gitter, and a xmass, RC car and a Nerf gun? I would also wutacup with a hand wrmer for My Mom. I hop you have a grate crismis. And thacky Ya for all uth the stufat you gave mey. I hop you get to my house!
Love,
Asher
Dear Santa,
My nome is Preston. I am 7 years old. How many elves do yoy have? May I pleose have a elf ond a shelf, a GoDsilo Pilow, and a baby Yoda. I would also like a Lego mini blaster for Jason. I with everyone gets a preset.
Love,
Preston
Dear Santa,
My name is Lila. I am 8 years old. How are the reindeer? May I please have LOL dolls, and an iPad, and some dolls. I would also like an LOL doll for Addy. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Lila
Dear Santa,
My name is Eva-Lee I am 8 years old. how many chilljih are geting coal for crismis and have you plaste a spy elf in my house and are you real? May I Please have a word Book a sparclay pensal and a notbook with a lock and key. I would also like my frend Gabriella to get a necklis kit. I hope that the presints dont fall off the sled.
Love
Eva-Lee
Dear Santa,
My name is Brooklyn. I am 7 years old. How are your reindeer doing? are you busy? how are you doing today? May I please have a smart watch, an iPhone and camra. I would also like a previt for my frad too, her name is Kyerra and I wot to giv her a hklis pleas. I hope that Mrs. Claus hais a grt Christmas.
Love,
Brooklyn