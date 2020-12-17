Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Isabel I love dogs and I’m seven years old. How do reindeers fly? I want a puppy, dog man books, and animal toys. I want them because I like animals. Can you please give my dad a new phone because he works really hard. Have a merry Chrismas! Love,
Isabel
p.s. I’ll give the reindeers some food.
Dear Santa,
Good afternoon! How are you doing? I have ben good. I’ve been trying my best. How do your reindeer fly? Can you please bring me a doctor kit for Christmas? My brother would like a toy bus. Have a safe trip! Your friend,
Gracie
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you? I’ve been good all year. Have you checked your list? Could you please bring me a treasure x, a can pro id robot and roblox? Can you bring my sister Barbie’s Dream House have a safe trip Santa! Love,
Cole
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Carter. I am 7. Which reindeer do you life the bast? I want a fon and a tadlet and a xbox. Because I don’t git to play bcus my brother doesn’t share. Can you gat keegan a lasr tag? My Basement is the safest way to deliver gifts. Love,
Carter
P.S. I’ll leave you some cookies.
Dear Santa,
My name is Aurorah. How many elfs do you have? For Christmas I would like babies, cookie stuff and a hover board. I would like them because I would like to play them. I think my Mom would like a new necklace. The best way to get in my house is my window. I wish you well and Merry Christmas. Love,
Aurorah
Dear Santa,
My name is Kenny. I like to catch snakes. I also like to catch craw dads. I wut a phone. I wut a hpone because I’m bored everyday when I get home. I wut a screan protecter for my phone. I wut a phone case. I wast a phone because my brother name adam broke my tablet. Santa could you give my grandma a good vacation? You can go in the door by the driveway. Your friend, Love
Kenny
Dear Santa,
My name is Landyn Roe. I’m 7 yers old. I like to ride bikes. Do you hav pets? I wot a tv and I wot a roku and a xbox. Giv my sister a cinderlle. Come throw the door. Love Landyn.
P.S. I will lev a carrot. Hav a great ckimis year.
Love,
Landyn
Dear Santa,
My name is magnus. I am a fortnite pro. I wondered which forrnite skin do you like? I woud like 10,000 bucks so I can be rich and so I have fun . please give carter 1000,000,000 bucks. Have a good Christmas put the presents in the house.
Love,
Magnus.
Dear Santa,
My name is Benton and I like to play video games .what is it like makeing toys at your work shop? Can I please have a fitbit because I want to get strong and the little gerber that you got me and a vc head set please. Please give people in need some warm clothing. Love,
Benton
p.s. walk though the door
p.p.s. I will leave you cookies
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Serena and I was silly when I was a baby. How many kids did you give gifst to> And I to to many birthday pardes and I don’t have much toys so can you give me a balloon dog and cat? And please I riley want 3 OMG Dolls. And can you give my mom 10 or 100 dollars? My mom needs it. And the safest way in my houses is my windo. Love serena, good buy
Dear Santa,
My name is Joseph and I love mokeys. When were you born? I wont legos because I wont to make a lego city and I wont pjs and a t-rex. Can you give food to the old people? You go in the house in the playroom to devier my prents.
Love,
Joseph
Dear Santa,
My name is jack and I am 7. How many raindeer do you have? I want a new watch because my watch beeping and a new vodyo game. I wut a new stuffed animal. Please give huntn things to my dad. Go to the chimney to drop off gifts. Have a god christmas.
Love,
jack
p.s. I will leave cookies
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Maddison and I’m 7 yers old and I wunt a mostre hi doll. Ples and thank you. I love you. I think that you should give abby a mashmalowe costume. I hope you haf a grat crismis. Love,
Madiosn
p.s. I will lefe you som cokese a melk.
Dear Santa,
My name is Molly. I love cirsmiss so much! It is so fun. How is miss clas and how are you doing? I want a squshe ball becus I like to colet them. I would like a fibit so I can xsrusise to get stronger. I would like a table becus my other one is ouf of memre. Could you give my mom a gift becas she works hard. I think she should get a lot of julre. You can shrink yourself if you can and go thrw the window. Your friend. Love,
molly.
Ps. I’ll leave you cookies
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Jase and I live on a farm. How meny elfs are there? Santa I want a ran deer so I can rid it. I can rid it to school. And I wont a slay so I can hook it on the ran deer. I wont to be a elf so I can mak toys for people. Ples give a brake for track drivrs because they need a brake to see their kids. I ohpe you and ever budey have a god grismis and the elfs and the big guy you and your wafe and the ran deer. Love,
Jase
p.s. I’ll leve you a bach of cookes. You can go thoghoe the dor.
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Tegan. I am 7 and my favorrite colr is pink. What is your favorrit colr? I want more craft stf because I love doing craft stuf. I want a pupey because they are coot. I thank my befff Brookliny would like new close. Youre friend Tegan. .
P.s. I hope you have a good Christmas
Pps how is miss clas doing?
Ppps my tooth to fall
Love,
Tegan
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is blake. I’m 7 yer old. Are you going to have a good chrismas? I would like a fon sowe I can have a fun day. You can bake cookes and you can go in the front door. My mommy needs a picture of me. Your doing a good job. Love,
Blake
Dear Santa,
My name is Aryah and I’m 7 yers old. Do you no I can do 2x1=2? Can I haf a ifone because sume times the tablit s dead and everybody has a fone. Can I haf a fancy dres for when it is wormr? Can I haf a fitbit because my mom wuns to see how mene steps I get. Can you give my frende Tegan a gift because she can have a American Girl doll. Love,
Aryah
Dear Santa,
Hi I’m Lilly and I like you so much. How do you fly the riadery? I would like some books and some new masks and a phone. I want a phon because I want to tex my friend. I think I shood giv a presint to you. I think you shood go into my home using the door. Your elf is os nic.
Love,
Lilly
Dear Santa,
My name is Keegan, it’s amost my birthday. I’m 7 rit now sow I’m going to trn 8. How is rudof duwg? Can I have a ps4 for and laser tag and fitbit? I houp carter has a drum for crismis. Haf a mare crismis.
Love,
Keegan
Dear Santa,
Hi! Santa! My name is emmet. I love soccer. Is dasher the fastest? What I want for crismas is a pet cow and poor people to e mileerlinares and my mom to have her job back and for my sister she wants a pet hores. How you get into my house without waking me up you can jump[ over the gate and get in my living room Love,
Emmet
P.s. I’ll make an extra cookie for jinjer snap its our elf on the shelf.