About 30 seconds from shooting time, with a large flock of greenheads sitting in our decoys, the hunters in the next blind arrived. They were riding in what seemed to have started life as a PT boat. It was apparently quite hard to steer, because they ran right through the center of our spread, fouling or outright cutting many of our decoy lines.
They finally reached the blind, and attempted to cut-off the motor, last tuned when John F. Kennedy was at the helm. Will E nodded in their general direction and noted “poor man’s GPS.” I must have looked a bit more puzzled than usual because Will E felt the need to explain: “They can never get lost. They can always follow the oil slick back to the boat ramp.”
It was another day in the marsh with my old friend Will E and his latest dog. Years ago, when I used to hitchhike a lot, I would occasionally find a lost tool on the side of the road — some vice grips, a socket ratchet, a screw driver. They were often pretty beat up, but I would think “Hey, that looks like crap, but it probably will still work, and it’s free.”
Will E followed the same philosophy with retrievers. They just appeared to him. To my knowledge, he never once paid for a dog, and never once trained a dog. It was always an adventure.
Now, just a few words about the new dog, Rex. I have read a lot of hunting magazines. I have watched DU TV (and not just the episodes featuring Ainsley Beeman, whose voice makes me think of caramelized bacon, but I digress). I have shot over a lot of different dogs. I even watch the national dog show on TV after the Macy’s Parade each Thanksgiving.
Rex was not a recognizable breed, and actually had no physical traits (other than large and clumsy) that I had ever seen on any breed. I mean, he wasn’t even a decent mutt, where you could spend some time saying “Oh, yep, you can see the terrier in that snout. See that thick tail? Must have some lab blood.”
His coat was of many colors, to break Biblical, and he looked like somebody had randomly applied Bondo patches to the boat they camo-painted themselves, poorly. There was no logic whatsoever in his coat; there were splotches of long hair, curly hair, short hair all intermingled. I asked Will E about the lineage of Rex, and he mumbled something about Inspector 57 out of the Maiden of China, but I think he was just reading from the slip he found in the pocket of his new hunting jacket.
But at least Rex was well-behaved, for the most part. He had an inordinate fascination with where his testicles would have been, had he not been to the vet’s. I was going to say “had he not been fixed” but there was nothing fixed about this dog. He almost constantly produced a canine imitation of an asthmatic at a pie-eating contest.
Occasionally he would take a break from these slurping and smacking sessions to lick me on the cheek or drink out of my coffee cup. I am not proud of those moments; I just wanted to create a record so the doctors will know what to suspect when I get to the hospital (“I’d of never thunk of canine syphillys.”)
And, yes, I suspect I have misspelled “syphillys, “which I think is a good thing. I mean, imagine that you were so familiar with the disease that you knew the proper spelling. “Doc, I think you spelled it differently last time.”
Our ears had just started to function again after PT 109 shut down and the newcomers settled in among a foot-deep midden of Red Bull and Monster cans, when we heard the far-off call of a hen mallard. Sure enough, there were three ducks vaguely headed our direction. Will E got to calling.
Now Will E had listened to a lot of Parliament and The Funkadelics when he was young and impressionable, and these long-ingrained Funk rhythms tended to creep into his calling tempo. You can imagine the ducks talking to one another.
“Let’s land down there.”
“Why?”
“For some reason I want to make my funk the P Funk, I wants to get funked up.”
Everybody else calls using Three Blind Mice for their cadence. I share the blind with a guy channeling George Clinton.
All we got was a dismissive glance from one of the ducks, that for some reason gave me a flashback to my first year in college. You know, that sort of you-have-got-to-be-kidding expression, which I have seen a lot of pretty girls give … to other guys (boy, I just barely saved that one).
About the time the Boeing 767 passed between us and the three ducks, we were convinced that they were probably out of range. This of course did not keep the PT Boat guys from letting loose.
It sounded as if each was shooting something approaching a 4 gauge. No, I did not forget to add “10” to that. I mean four gauge, as in you could probably shoot a cue ball out of one of those things. I think they were shooting five-inch magnums, because you could actually see the dense cloud of shot out to about 100 yards.
These did not sound like shotguns. Rather, they were more like something fired in Tom Sawyer times to make corpses rise to the surface of Old Man River. Will E, who relished in bizarre, yet mild, curses, queried “The Pope on a pogo stick; what in tarnation was that?”
As the morning wore on, we began to suspect that our spread might be causing ducks to veer off. Of course, I say “veer off” to mean make a high-speed U-turn about three miles from our decoys. It wasn’t working.
So, using our savvy and keen hunters’ logic, we decided that these ducks must be wary, like they had been shot at by other idiots. Accordingly, we decided the best way to decoy them was with a spread of ducks that were even warier than them. So I set a ring of about 10 decoys, all high-head, alert-looking numbers, spread face-out as guards or sentinels around a circle maybe 15 yards across (and I use the term “circle” very loosely).
In the very center, I put a single oversize feeder. Will E wondered “Why oversize?” I explained because that is the one that gets to eat. These wary birds are big on logic, and we needed to out-think them.
For whatever reason, we started to get some shots. I don’t know if it was the change in the spread or Will E’s shift to “Flashlight,” but we started seeing a few singles or doubles coming through. I finally hit one, which splashed a pretty good way out in the river. We now got to see Rex in action.
You’ve probably all, at one time or another, been behind an old car or truck on which the rear wheels do not share alignment with the front, and you are mystified how it can possibly travel in a straight line. Rex ran like that, and he swam even worse. He was occasionally startled at being passed by his own tail.
“Joseph Smith in a Speedo; I thought I had seen it all.” Will E was a cross-denominational blasphemer. But that dog could retrieve. I mean, I didn’t even know we had any walleyes over five pounds in that river.
And Rex was so proud, wagging his tail like nobody’s business. Which, of course, made his ghost balls itch.
But, hey, we had at least hit one. All the PT 109 guys had managed was to wing a Harley rider on the highway about a half-mile away. They didn’t even try to retrieve him. I mean, that’s just unsportsmanlike.
By late afternoon, we actually had a couple of ducks each, which Rex had retrieved without too much of a struggle. Will E allowed that Rex had just needed to find his groove, “like Buddha at the craps table.”
About this time, we spotted a flock of mallards headed our way. Ten were normal size, and one was twice as big as the others.
“Now this looks promising. I love it when a plan comes together.” Will E spoke to them, telling them to “Get Up on the Down Stroke” and luckily they turned and approached on the side away from PT 109, aka the demilitarized zone.
We flipped a coin for who would have the honor of trying to shoot the giant drake, and I lost (someday when my wife is not reading my stuff, I will tell you how Will E and I decided who would first ask her out. Since then, Will E finds women using the same method he employs for retrievers.).
And in they came. When the massive drake cupped his wings to brake, the blast of air literally blew my hat off, and the PT 109 guys shot it (the hat, not the drake). Will E hit the drake twice, and it was clear that the duck was going down in the river.
“Rex, put down his sandwich and go get that duck.” The dog had missed the whole thing, but the splash was so loud that he got a direction and lit out. We encouraged him the best we could, because we could see the PT 109 guys trying to start their craft so they could steal the bird.
I assume that they had visions of the oversized trophy hanging above the mantel piece, while they guzzled energy drinks and told fantastic lies to girl friends who all look like Ainsley Beeman, but I digress.
Suffice it to say that there was a lot of noise and much belching of black, grey and blood red smoke (the red being something you don’t see every day), and we could hear our decoys being caught in the torpedo tubes. After an eternity, we could barely make out — through the haze — Rex paddling sort of in our direction with something large in his mouth. We were elated.
It turns out we were not elated because Rex had retrieved the monster drake, but because we finally had an answer as to what had happened to Jimmy Hoffa’s body. Will E commented “Jesus Christ drinking decaf,” which pretty well summarized our day in the blind.