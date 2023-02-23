If love is in the air in Tioga or Potter County and a wedding is at hand, homegrown wedding cake artists are here to help.

Whether couples are looking for traditional cakes, cupcakes, miniature cakes or even a donut wall, local bakers offer concoctions rivaling the best and brightest bakeries in metro areas.

Tirsa Dobson of Dobson’s Sips ’n Sweets in Liberty provides 10-15 wedding cakes a year to happy couples. Dobson said that the amount of time invested in creating a cake caries from a few hours for a small cake to several days.

“If there is intricate airbrushing or piping, it could take days,” Dobson said.

Tia Green of TnT Confection Connection in Galeton partners with her mother Tammy to whip up creative cakes, and says that TnT tends to do smaller wedding cakes.

“From start to finish they take about two to five days,” Green said.

Erin de Los Rios of Wandering Barista is booking for 2023 and said that wedding cakes should be ordered at least three months in advance in order to decide flavors, styles and to make sure she has availability.

“It takes me anywhere from two to over eight hours to create a wedding cake,” de Los Rios said. “It just depends on the amount of tiers and design.”

A trend that local bakers see is a move away from large, elaborate cakes towards cupcakes, cookies and smaller cakes.

“I’ve noticed a lot more people are doing smaller weddings or they are doing cupcakes with a small cake,” said Dobson. “In the past people would get larger four- or five-tiered cakes. I have had some clients do a donut wall, cookies or mini pies instead of the traditional cake.”

Green agrees.

“We actually do more cupcakes and cookies for weddings than cakes, although we do about three or four wedding cakes a year,” she said.

Local couples can indulge their wildest imaginations when designing their cakes.

“The most unique design I’ve done, I would say, would be a tie between a cake that was half camouflage and one that was all airbrushed to look like a galaxy,” said Dobson. Dobson also offers pre-order tastings.

“I have quite the large list of flavors to choose from for cakes, so I always offer tastings,” she said. “I feel like it’s part of the nostalgia of the wedding planning process. Plus, who wouldn’t like to get out and eat different flavors of cake with friends and family?”

Green of TnT Confection Connection has decorated her share of unique cakes. Mom Tammy makes everything taste good, says Green, but she does the bulk of the designing.

“Most of our wedding cakes end up being outdoorsy,” Green said. “Lots of flowers. However, our most unique was a three-tier fondant wave cake that faded from teal to purple.”

de Los Rios’ creations range from elaborate themed cupcake groupings to a rally car-themed concoction featuring a spin-out, hay bales and a bride waving the flag.

“That was the most unique and interesting one I’ve ever done,” she said.

For more information on these local bakers visit their respective Facebook pages.