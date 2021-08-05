Horse Show — Sunday, Aug. 8 at 9 a.m. Rabbit Show — Sunday, Aug. 8 at 9:30 a.m. Poultry Show — Monday, Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. Goat: Dairy — Meat Show – Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. Dairy Show — Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 8:45 a.m. Beef Show — Thursday, Aug. 12 at 8:30 a.m. Sheep Show — Thursday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. Swine Show — Friday, Aug. 13 at 8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale & Milk Auction — Saturday, Aug. 14 with the Grand Champion Milk & Market Animals to go on the auction block at 2 p.m.

