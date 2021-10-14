There’s no better time than a dark and windy October night to curl up with a hair-raising novel. Local librarians offer their suggestions — and a few non-scary reads for kids as well.
“We have the new Stephen King book, ‘Billy Summers’, in the center of our display,” said Lis Miranda, Blossburg Memorial Library director. “We also have other Stephen King favorites, all of which have been made into movies and shows through the years.
“All of these King selections are recent series and movies.”
The Blossburg library is also promoting the children’s classic “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” a juvenile fiction selection collected by Alvin Schwartz.
Leslie Wishard, director of the Green Free Library in Wellsboro, is urging patrons to visit the library this autumn. In addition to an eclectic assortment of scary and silly movies and books, the Green Free Library is offering some Halloween perks.
“From Oct. 25-31 we’re encouraging people to come in and take out a new book,” said Wishard. “In the spirit of Halloween they just might get a little prize for doing that.
“We’re also bringing back our photo booth with a Halloween theme,” addsedWishard. “Families can come in, wear a Halloween mask and use their phones to take seasonal pictures.
Sherrie Vitulli, Knoxville Public Library director, has a specific suggestion for children’s Halloween reading.
“One of my favorites is ‘Room on the Broom’, by Julia Donaldson,” said Vitulli. “Kids get rhyming fun with a spooky witch, and learn how to share. The characters also learn to help each other in hard times. Such a great story for the season!”