There’s some question as to whether he is the “official” or “unofficial” photographer of the Tioga County Fair. For Jon Cooper, the title really isn’t important. What is important is his mission.
For the past 12 years, Cooper has committed his time, energy and talent to photographing kids (and adults) and their animals at the Tioga County Fair.
“It doesn’t make a difference if you are 8 years old or 94. People still love to get their picture taken with their cow. It means a lot to them,” Cooper said.
His goal is to get a photo of every kid showing a dairy or beef cow, hog, sheep or goat at the fair. Using a Nikon 7000 with 18-300mm lens, he gathers the photos every day, gets prints and a CD made at Walmart, then hands out the photos in the barn.
He takes upwards of a thousand photos during the week, said Cooper. Usually, he hands the photos to a department chair to distribute to the exhibitors.
“Often the kids are right there and taking them to their friends,” he said.
The CDs are handed over to the Extension or Fair office to have a record of the event.
There’s a knack for taking photos of people and their animals.
“I try to get with the kids showing, the kid’s face and the animal’s face,” Cooper said. “I don’t really want the kid looking at me.”
Pigs, he said, are the hardest to shoot. During the show, the youths watch the judge and their animal to show it to the judge and the animals are in constant motion. Occasionally one will suddenly run across the pen at top speed.”
But Cooper has gathered a few tricks of the trade along the way, including a game call.
“Everybody laughs at me. I have an elk call. It’s a reed call so I put it in my mouth and I can make 20 different sounds,” Cooper said. “With a strange sound, a cow will pick up its head and put its ears forward.
“I have to have three hands now and then, but with the elk call, I’m able to get a cow to look and have my hands free,” he continued.
Cooper, 78, has always had some connection to agriculture and photography. His father purchased the family farm outside of Tioga in 1951. The Tioper farm — the name is a combination of Tioga and Cooper — raised Holsteins, had a flock of sheep and a few hogs.
Cooper, his father and sister, and then his children all showed dairy cows with the 4-H program. He even served for 12 years on the Tioga County Agriculture Association’s board of directors, the organization which holds the fair.
After graduation, Cooper took an aptitude test for the military and scored well. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a communications monitor, which is part of the security group. Communications monitors identify possible breaches of security and threats.
He didn’t stay there long. An officer soon learned of his farming background and Cooper worked as a mechanic on the vehicle fleet for much of his time.
From 1965-1968, he lived in Germany and it’s there he purchased his first “good camera,” a Pentax 35mm. Costing $81, it took about two months’ salary to buy it.
“I had a lot of fun. I did things and saw places and met people you read about in National Geographic or saw on TV,” Cooper said, who did visit Eastern Germany and see the Berlin Wall before it was torn down.
During his three years there, he traveled around Europe, snapping slides of the scenery and sights. Returning home, he attended Mansfield University for a time, got married and raised a family.
He still took photos, but really returned to his hobby in 1986 when the Elkland Rams girls’ basketball team made its run and won the state championship. He continues to this day, taking photos at the event, having prints made and turning the photos over to the school the next day, all at no cost to the students.
He continued to take photos of high school sports teams, particularly basketball and soccer.
For several years, Cooper worked for dairy farms, clipping and preparing cattle for the show. Days were long, beginning at 4 a.m. and ending at midnight, but he met a lot of people that way.
That became important in his sideline of photographing cows and owners at other fairs and dairy shows.
For 10 years beginning in the 1980s, Cooper photographed champion animals at the All American Dairy Show. He got the job when a friend, George Cashill, asked if he was interested.
“Basically, they wanted the first place cow with people, sponsors and family for advertising purposes,” he said. “I worked basically with Holsteins and I knew three-quarters of the people I was taking pictures of.”
He also began photographing shows around the area: Bradford, Lycoming, Huntington, Washington and Centre county fairs in Pennsylvania, and fairs in Chemung, Hamburg and Washington County, N.Y.
Photographing kids playing sports or showing animals is really where Cooper finds value.
“I never ask for a penny for my pictures. I do it out of my own pocket,” he said. “Some years, it’s been $300-$400. But when you get a thank you note from the kids and coaches, it’s priceless.”