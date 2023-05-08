May is National Nurses Month and the 2023 theme is Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere — Always. That rings especially true when nurses serve friends and family from their own tight-knit community.
Three of the nurses in the UPMC Wellsboro emergency room have different backgrounds, responsibilities and duties, but they all agree on one thing: the smaller scale of the UPMC Wellsboro facility is critical to the hometown, community feel of the ER.
Bennett Weiskopff is the unit director of the operating room at UPMC Wellsboro and has 38 years of nursing and other care experience. His chief responsibilities involve supervising the operating room, recovery room, central sterile, same day surgery, endoscopy and anesthesia.
“The beauty of emergency room nursing is that we see see immediate results,” Weiskopff said. “We’re one on one with the patient, not six or seven patients at a time.”
“Our size is a huge highlight,” said Traci Wood, operating room clinician. “We get to have more time with patients on our unit, and really get to know and understand them.”
Wood noted that while small, UPMC Wellsboro offers some services that even locals might not are available, such as infusions. Wood, who came to nursing as a second career after specializing in kinesiology, said that the scale of UPMC Wellsboro adds a positive aspect to patient care.
“On our unit we get to have more time with patients, more one on one,” said Wood. “We really get to know and understand them — more that we do at same day than people realize. We become that familiar face they can trust.
“When they leave I think they’re surprised that they had a really good experience.”
Shelia Holleran is a senior clinician in the operating room. She describes a typical day in the life of a UPMC Wellsboro nurse.
“We open at 5 a.m. and the patients start coming at 5:30,” she said. “Our schedule depends on the number of surgeons working that day. We can have four or five surgeons working at the same time. We do infusions, prepping, blood transfusions, assist surgeons if needed — everything until 3:30 p.m.”
“We’re not a big hospital so we don’t do do a lot of brain or neurological surgery, but the stuff we do we do very well,” said Weiskopff. We know what we can’t do well and get the patients to where they can be helped.”
“We take care of people that we know ,” said Wood. “A patient will usually know someone on the unit.”
“When people see you and know you it gives them a great deal of comfort,” said Weiskopff.
Holleran has worked at UPMC Wellsboro for 22 years, and said that recently she and the other nurses did some math and came up with what she called a “fun tidbit.”
“We were talking and we figured out that between all the nurses combined we have 218 years of experience,” Holleran said.
“This is more like a community,” said Wood. “The people that I work with makes a world of difference.”