Squirrels are one of the most populous game species and can be challenging to hunt.
Mark Ternent, a regional biologist in the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s northcentral region, said there are three species hunted in Pennsylvania’s forests: red, gray and fox. The fox squirrel’s range is usually south of this area, leaving most hunters pursuing the gray squirrel.
“Squirrel hunting tends to be where a lot of hunters start out,” said Ternent. “With young hunters, often a mentor will take them hunting. Usually, squirrel hunting is a young hunter’s first experience. It’s a good way to introduce a young hunter to hunting.”
Not only is the weather usually warmer for the fall early season, but the animals are quite prolific giving a young hunter many opportunities to see and target game.
Gray squirrels prefer hard mast — acorn nuts, hickory or walnuts. A forest of maples, oaks, hickories and beech will support more of a bevy of gray squirrels.
Gray squirrels weigh between a pound and a pound-and-a-half. They measure 18-20 inches, half of which is a thick and bushy tail.
The majority of gray squirrels are just that: silvery gray with some rusty or brownish markings on the side and tail.
“One of the interesting things is they have different color phases,” Ternent said. “You can have black phase gray squirrels. There are actually reports of albinism, although it’s kind of rare. “When people see a black gray squirrel, it’s kind of unique.”
A member of the rodent family, squirrels can live up to 10 years in the wild or longer, but most live two to three years. They den in hollow trees or build leaf nests in the tree tops near good food supplies. The nests are about 12 by 16 inches and built of twigs, leaves, grass, bark and other plant materials.
They do become dormant in frigid weather, although it’s not a true hibernation, said Ternent. On warm winter days, they become more active and can be seen outside the nest.
Red squirrels are about half the size of gray squirrels, measuring about a foot from nose to tail and weighing about 5 ½ ounces. In summer the fur is a rich, rusty brown, turning gray in winter at which time the squirrel develops prominent ear tufts.
They are typically found near conifers and dine on immature, green cones of white pine. Red squirrels do not bury nuts like their gray-furred cousins, but instead store a cache of food, perhaps in a hollow log.
One gray squirrel per acre of woodland is usually a good density, while three per acre is excellent although only found in an equally superb habitat. If food becomes scarce, the gray squirrel population may leave their home and travel to find food.
The Game Commission has received some anecdotal reports this year of fewer squirrels in the woods, said Ternent. To date, there’s been no finding of multiple squirrel carcasses or confirmation of illness. It may be due to changing food sources, he said.
Early small game season opened Sept. 11 and remains open through Nov. 26. It closes for a short time, then reopens Dec. 13-24, closes and then reopens for late season Dec. 27-Feb. 28, 2022.
Hunters can bag six squirrels per day, either a mixture of species or one species. One of the often-harvested species in Pennsylvania, hunters can have up to 18 squirrels in their possession. That means, if you have 18 squirrels in the freezer and want to go hunting for more, you need to eat a few, said Ternent.