A blank lawn is a blank slate. If you’re a wannabe gardener with no experience, getting started can seem a daunting task.
Karen Meyers is an experienced gardener who specializes in raised bed gardening. She grows everything from tomatoes to pomegranates in her Wellsboro backyard and is happy to share her expertise.
“The amount of sunlight your garden gets will determine what you grow successfully,” Meyers said. “For example, tomatoes need six to eight hours of sunlight day, as do most vegetables.”
Meyers suggests taking careful note of where and when the sun falls in your yard.
“Just look at it every hour or so when you’re home,” she said.
The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners agree.
“Note the sun exposure,” they say. “Heat-loving crops like tomatoes and peppers need at least six hours of sun in mid-summer, but eight to ten hours is ideal.”
Seed packets and nursery plants will indicate how much sun a plant needs.
Meyers advises growers to shop at reputable local nurseries.
“We’re not talking Walmart,” she said. “Local growers grow what grows best here. They have an investment in your garden doing well so you come back next year.
For absolute beginners, minimal tools will do.
“Absolutely essential tools are a round pointed shovel, a trowel or garden knife, a watering can and gloves,” said Meyers. “A digging fork is great for winkling out rocks and mixing compost into clay soil.”
Once you’ve figured out where you want your garden, test the soil. “Soil tests measure the quantity of available nutrients and are used to determine the amount and type of fertilizer needed for the garden,” said the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners.
“The test will also measure the pH of the soil. Most vegetables grow best in a range of 6.8 to 7.2. This is important because if the pH is too low, plants cannot absorb nutrients from the soil.
“In addition, for a new site, testing for organic matter can be very useful, giving you a starting point for adding fertilizer and organic matter. If the pH of the soil is too low, lime should be added. The analysis will include the recommended amount. Soil tests can be obtained from your local extension office or at local nurseries and garden centers.”
“In Tioga County we have clay soil with a lot of rocks,” said Meyers. “You need to dig down at least a foot and take the rocks out. Clay soil needs to be mixed with generous amounts of decayed organic matter, like compost, mushroom soil or well-rotted — not fresh — manure.”
Gardeners can also mulch with grass clipping from a lawn mower. The clipping prevents weeds and enriches the soil.
So now you have the where — how about the when?
“Vegetables and annual flowers need to go in after the last frost,” said Meyers. “The ‘official’ last frost date in Wellsboro is May 11 this year.However, for the last two years we have had overnight frosts during the first week of June.
“If you plant earlier, watch the weather and be prepared to scramble out and cover your plants.”
You can buy seedlings to transplant into the garden, but you can also start plants such as tomatoes and peppers in pots indoors six to 10 weeks ahead of planting outdoors. There are also many vegetables that you can start by directly planting the seeds from the packets directly in the ground.
Now your plants are in the ground. What next?
“When your plants are small and their roots are shallow, you need to water whenever the soil surface dries,” said Meyers.
“After they’ve had a few weeks to root in, stick a finger in the soil and water if it’s dry a few inches down.”
Both Meyers and the Master Gardeners caution against getting too ambitious that first season.
“As with most new projects, it’s best to plan ahead and start small,” said the Gardeners. “As you gain experience, you can increase the size and variety of your garden.”
“Start small,” said Meyers. “There’s no shame in starting with a few pots instead of digging a bed — for one thing, you can move them around if you find out the location isn’t ideal.
“The biggest mistake beginners make is trying to do too much too soon. Start with a few plants you’re sure you want. Make it easy enough that you enjoy yourself. Next year you’ll know a lot more and can expand.”
To ask questions of the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners, email tiogamg.psu.edu or call 570-724-9120. They can help not only with questions about plants, but also with bug, lawn or tree problems.
“Asking for general advice on a gardening topic is always welcome if you are starting a new gardening project,” said the Master Gardeners.