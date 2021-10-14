Today

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Showers and a few thundershowers. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 55. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.