Noon — Antique Tractor Pull
9 a.m. — Open Pleasure Horse Show
9:30 a.m. — Rabbit Show
6 p.m. — Fair Queen Coronation
9 a.m. — 4-H & FFA Poultry Show
5 p.m. — Amusement Rides Open
6:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
7 p.m. — Tioga County Opry Karaoke
7 p.m. — Baked Goods Auction
9 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
Dusk — Fireworks
Free Admission 62 years and over until 5 p.m.
9 a.m. — Goat Show
11 a.m. — Bastian-Higgins Trio
2 p.m. — Bastian-Higgins Trio
3 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show
4:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
5 p.m. — Amusement Rides Open
5 p.m. — Open Gaming Horse Show
5:30 p.m. — Greenwood Valley Boys
6 p.m. — Magic Masters Stage Show
6:30 p.m. — Penny Eckman Show
7 p.m. — Tractor Pull
7 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show
7 p.m. — Greenwood Valley Boys
7:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
8 p.m. — Penny Eckman Show
8 p.m. — Demolition Derby
8:30 p.m. — Greenwood Valley Boys
9 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
(Activities starting at 10 a.m.) FREE admission for 11 years and under, $3 for unlimited amusement rides for children 36 inches & over
8:45 a.m. — 4-H & FFA Dairy Show
Noon — Amusement Rides Open (rides closed 5-6 p.m.)
2 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show
3:30 p.m. — Junior Sheep Blocking Contest
4:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
5:30 p.m. — Taste of Tioga Sundae
6 p.m. — Magic Masters Stage Show
7 p.m. — Combined Truck & Tractor Pull
7 p.m. — Talent Show
7:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
7:30 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show
9 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
8:30 a.m. — Open & Junior Beef Show
3 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show
4 p.m. — Open & Junior Sheep Show
4 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
5 p.m. — Amusement Rides Open
5 p.m. — Horse Trail Challenge
5 p.m. — Cowanesque Valley Boys
6 p.m. — Twitty/Lynn Tribute Show
6 p.m. — Magic Masters Stage Show
7 p.m. — Cowanesque Valley Boys
7 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show
7:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
8 p.m. — Twitty/Lynn Tribute Show
9 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
8 a.m. — Open & Junior Swine Show
11:30 a.m. — Open Dairy Show
4 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show
4:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
5 p.m. — Amusement Rides Open
5:30 p.m. — Tyler Ruef
6 p.m. — Magic Masters Stage Show
7 p.m. — Demolition Derby
7 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show
7:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
7:30 p.m. — McNett Country Band – Round & Square Dance
8 p.m. — Tyler Ruef
9 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
9 a.m. — Open Dairy Show
Noon — Amusement Rides Open (rides closed 5-6 p.m.)
Noon — Judging of Supreme Champion for the Dairy Show
1 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show
1:30 p.m. — Lumberjack Competition
2 p.m. — Junior Livestock & Milk Auction
4:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
5 p.m. — Detour
6 p.m. — Magic Masters Stage Show
6:30 p.m. — Detour
7 p.m. — Demolition Derby
7:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show
8 p.m. — Detour
9 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show