Noon — Antique Tractor Pull

9 a.m. — Open Pleasure Horse Show

9:30 a.m. — Rabbit Show

6 p.m. — Fair Queen Coronation

9 a.m. — 4-H & FFA Poultry Show

5 p.m. — Amusement Rides Open

6:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

7 p.m. — Tioga County Opry Karaoke

7 p.m. — Baked Goods Auction

9 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

Dusk — Fireworks

Free Admission 62 years and over until 5 p.m.

9 a.m. — Goat Show

11 a.m. — Bastian-Higgins Trio

2 p.m. — Bastian-Higgins Trio

3 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show

4:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

5 p.m. — Amusement Rides Open

5 p.m. — Open Gaming Horse Show

5:30 p.m. — Greenwood Valley Boys

6 p.m. — Magic Masters Stage Show

6:30 p.m. — Penny Eckman Show

7 p.m. — Tractor Pull

7 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show

7 p.m. — Greenwood Valley Boys

7:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

8 p.m. — Penny Eckman Show

8 p.m. — Demolition Derby

8:30 p.m. — Greenwood Valley Boys

9 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

(Activities starting at 10 a.m.) FREE admission for 11 years and under, $3 for unlimited amusement rides for children 36 inches & over

8:45 a.m. — 4-H & FFA Dairy Show

Noon — Amusement Rides Open (rides closed 5-6 p.m.)

2 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show

3:30 p.m. — Junior Sheep Blocking Contest

4:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

5:30 p.m. — Taste of Tioga Sundae

6 p.m. — Magic Masters Stage Show

7 p.m. — Combined Truck & Tractor Pull

7 p.m. — Talent Show

7:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

7:30 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show

9 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

8:30 a.m. — Open & Junior Beef Show

3 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show

4 p.m. — Open & Junior Sheep Show

4 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

5 p.m. — Amusement Rides Open

5 p.m. — Horse Trail Challenge

5 p.m. — Cowanesque Valley Boys

6 p.m. — Twitty/Lynn Tribute Show

6 p.m. — Magic Masters Stage Show

7 p.m. — Cowanesque Valley Boys

7 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show

7:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

8 p.m. — Twitty/Lynn Tribute Show

9 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

8 a.m. — Open & Junior Swine Show

11:30 a.m. — Open Dairy Show

4 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show

4:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

5 p.m. — Amusement Rides Open

5:30 p.m. — Tyler Ruef

6 p.m. — Magic Masters Stage Show

7 p.m. — Demolition Derby

7 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show

7:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

7:30 p.m. — McNett Country Band – Round & Square Dance

8 p.m. — Tyler Ruef

9 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

9 a.m. — Open Dairy Show

Noon — Amusement Rides Open (rides closed 5-6 p.m.)

Noon — Judging of Supreme Champion for the Dairy Show

1 p.m. — Magic Masters Wandering Show

1:30 p.m. — Lumberjack Competition

2 p.m. — Junior Livestock & Milk Auction

4:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

5 p.m. — Detour

6 p.m. — Magic Masters Stage Show

6:30 p.m. — Detour

7 p.m. — Demolition Derby

7:30 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

8 p.m. — Detour

9 p.m. — The Big Tiny Young Show

Tags

Trending Food Videos