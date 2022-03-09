Wellsboro Parks and Recreation is getting ready for a relative return to normal after two years of touch-and-go scheduling due to COVID-19 regulations.

“We have pretty much a full slate,” said Brian Kennedy, Wellsboro Parks and Recreation director.

“We’re up to about 80%t of what we used to do and we’re going to hold our own this year.”

Parks and Rec will once again host an Easter egg hunt on April 16 and is planning a full roster of summer activities including the Packer Park pool opening on June 7, competitive summer swim teams and youth soccer programs.

Little League is also back in full swing. Little League registration ends March 18 and Kennedy urges families who want to participate to register as soon as possible.

The cost is $50 per player and registration information can be found on the Wellsboro Little League Facebook page or at clubs.bluesombrero.com/wellsborollpa.

The next stages of the Woodland Park renovation will continue this summer, and Kennedy is looking forward to some very big projects in the future.

“We’re looking at replacing the pool, that needs to be done,” said Kennedy. “We’re also looking at renovations to the tennis courts and possible relocation of the courts.”

Parks and Rec is also considering adding pickleball courts in the future due to public demand, and Kennedy said that an overhaul of the playground at Packer Park is also in the works.

“That playground is 15 years old,” he said. “That will be part of a revamp for all of Packer Park.”