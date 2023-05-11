The Giving Back 5K on May 27 will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.
The 3.1 mile course begins and ends at the Arnot Ballfield. Registration is from 7:45-8:45 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m.
The course contains grass and paved surfaces, along with a few gradual hills to provide a more challenging event.
Awards are given to the overall male and female finishers, with medals going to the first, second and third finisher in each age group. The fourth place finisher in the 12 and under age group will also receive a medal.
Age groups are 12 and under, 13-17, 18-22, 23-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+.
T-shirts will be given to the first 50 people registering. Refreshments will be available after the race. The award ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Between the finish and awards, participants can tie dye their event T-shirt.
Online registration is $15 and ends May 24. Registration on the day of the event is $20.
For more information, contact www.givingback5k.com or call 570-787-3490.
