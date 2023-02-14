The top three male runners logged five laps each while the top three women ran four laps each to take home bragging rights in the Mt. Tom Challenge, held Sunday, Feb. 12.

Clayton Bouchard, 49, of Lykens, Adam Kolb, 41, of Liberty and Tim Dimond, 31, of Corning, N.Y. all began five laps within two hours, although they could complete the lap after two hours. Each runner ascended 1,100 vertical feet to reach Mt. Tom’s summit, then returned to the starting line at the base. Each lap is 2.4 miles.

