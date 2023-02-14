The top three male runners logged five laps each while the top three women ran four laps each to take home bragging rights in the Mt. Tom Challenge, held Sunday, Feb. 12.
Clayton Bouchard, 49, of Lykens, Adam Kolb, 41, of Liberty and Tim Dimond, 31, of Corning, N.Y. all began five laps within two hours, although they could complete the lap after two hours. Each runner ascended 1,100 vertical feet to reach Mt. Tom’s summit, then returned to the starting line at the base. Each lap is 2.4 miles.
Lap times were: Bouchard — 26.26-54.47-1:23.23-1:51.50-2:21.42, Kolb — 27.58-56.26-1:24.12-1:54.05-2:25.52, Dimond — 26.34-54.38-1:23.41-1:56.25-2:39.18.
On the women’s side, the top finishers Kari Venarchick, 33, of Marysville (29.04-59.0-1:30.36-2:03.28); Erica LuBera, 32, of Bangor (29.32-1:00.22-1:33.29-2:09.01) and Kathleen Lamontagne-29, of Wellsboro (31.17-1:03.50-1:36.26-2:18.19) completed four laps.
In total, there were 87 runners ranging in age from 8 to 74. Other finishers included:
Five laps — Mark Warner 26.40-54.54-1:25.24-1:57.01-2:41.08
Four laps — Matt Lipsey 20.20-43.02-1:05.58-1:29.52, Adam Rubert 32:51-1:06.38-1:39.45-2:13.02, Clifton Sullivan 28.28-59.53-1:33.59-2:14.40, Bob Bauer 29.41-1:03.13-1:37.47-2:18.12, Eddie Pantoja 24.49-50.38-1:23.15-2:20.33, Grant Cole 31.05-1:04.00-1:40.37-2:21.34, Becky Kosek 37.57-1:15.05-1:52.57-2:32.40, Ken Kuntz 35.30-1:13.52-1:51.50-2:33.06, Michael Haraschak 31.40-1:05.16-1:43.52-2:35.34, Gary Lampman 34.48-1:11.50-1:51.50-2:36.28, Jody Weidner 36.16-1:14.28-1:53.12-2:37.43, Jesse Lubera 37.58-1:18.10-1:59.50-2:44.36, Chris Young 36.58-1:16.44-1:58.57-2:52.20
Three laps — Eric Kosek 27.38-1:02.08-1:38.29, Alex Butler 33.26-1:07.01-1:42.30, Ben Rubert 33.03-1:08.55-1:45.42, Kara Hahn 33.15-1:08.0-1:46.26, Madeline Gage 35.09-1:12.40-1:52.49, Chelsea Martin 34.23-1:13.17-1:57.11, Jeff Seyfried 36.26-1:17.02-2:00.00, Rhoda Smoker 38.56-1:20.39-2:02.52, Sam Hurlburt 38.56-1:20.39-2:02.52, John Rogers 37.58-1:23.03-2:09.12, Brad Sick 32.40-1:12.16-2:09.17, Carla Tardieu 45.28-1:29.51-2:16.20, Hannah Ritch 42.30-1:29.39-2:20.33, Mark Newruck 37.39-1:25.19-2:21.01, Christie Blackwell 42.35-1:32.41-2:22.02, Jessica Cole 41.02-1:26.53-2:23.54, Jacob Frontz 38.10-1:27.20-2:25.13, Brad Beckwith 42.50-1:30.21-2:26.52, Kyle Polzin 35.30-1:27.31-2:27.30, Laurie Hall 33.12-1:09.28-2:27.48, Kyle Reynolds 39.24-1:31.31-2:30.15, Monika Miller 53.09-1:49.35-2:52.30
Two laps — Travis Twoey 34.59-1:11.39, Isla Twoey 34.47-1:13.25, Donald Golobek 37.37-1:18.43, Clint Sargent 39.22-1:28.13, Micah Sargent 39.22-1:28.15, Amanda Rubert 42.53-1:30.23, Steve Hanes 36.58-1:21.00, Denny Colegrove 43.52-1:36.52,Ransom Schultz 52.06-1:40.35, Julia Martin 42.40-1:43.22, Jamie Butler-51.19-1:45.22, Tessy Barnes 36.58-1:46.42, Doug Beard 55.29-1:53.12, Linda Clement 43.52-1:55.45, Henry Bonsan 56.13-1:55.55, Kathy Vandergrift 54.23-1:58.50, Susan Reigh 57.20-2:08.40, Aaron Musselman 59.10-2:09.17, Becky Murdock 56.13-2:10.20, Greg Houck 56.14-2:10.43, Tanner Wilhelm 1:01.34-2:11.50, Jeff Holbrook 1:30.45-2:12.07, Lori Mildrow 1:02.30-2:12.24, Phil Hessler 1:06.20-2:17.19, Cat Mulcaney 1:20.40-2:44.07, Kathryn Sheneman 1:21.00-2:44.18
One lap — Albert Gensel 34.15, Eric Kreisler 36.07, Phil Snyder 36.27, Spencer Kreisler 40.30, Peter Newruck 52.10, Amy Doan 59.29, Dawn Bieser 59.34, Jeremiah Lubera 1:03.44, Tristan Wilhelm 1:06.08, Camden Wilhelm 1:06.08, Matt Stevens 1:12.14, Hailey Stevens 1:12.14, Jodi Stevens 1:12.14, Julie Koski 1:30.45, Buffy Katherman 1:46.42, Steve Hazlett 2:05.38, Alex Brown 2:05.38
The challenge is to complete one lap up and down the mountain regardless of weather conditions. There are no prizes, no swag bag or T-shirt and no entry fee.