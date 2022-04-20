The CV Indians baseball team (3-5) dropped a home contest on Thursday, April 14 to the Sayre Redskins (4-1) in a Northern Tier League Small School matchup by a score of 7-3.
The Indians would face a tough matchup against one of the top teams in the league and would find themselves playing from behind for a majority of the afternoon.
The Redskins would strike first in the second inning, plating one run, and would extend their lead to 2-0 after three and ½ innings of play before the CV offense would start to find some traction against the tough pitching staff of the Redskins.
The Indians would answer back in the bottom of the fourth plating a run of their own, but would still find themselves down 2-1 through four innings of play.
The Redskins would respond in the next inning with three more runs of their own to push the score to 5-1 and would plate two more runs in the top of the seventh to push the score to 7-1 with just a half-inning left to play.
The Indians would attempt to make a comeback, scoring two runs of their own to end the game but were unable to claw back as they fell by a final score of 7-3.
The Indians were only able to collect five hits in the afternoon with senior Mikey Sipps leading the way going 2-4 with one run, one double, and one RBI in the contest.
Kade Sottolano would each add a hit and an RBI while Tucker St. Peter also scored two of the Indians’ three runs on the day with a home run and an RBI.
McGwire Painter would add the last hits for the Indians on the day to round out the top offensive performers for the CV team.
Painter would get the start on the mound where he went five and 1/3 innings allowing eight hits, and five runs (all earned) with nine strikeouts on the day.
St. Peter would finish the game pitching where he would allow two runs (one earned) on one hit with three strikeouts.
The Indians will look to get back on track in their next contest when they host the NP-Mansfield Tigers on Wednesday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m.