WESTFIELD/WELLSBORO — The CV Indians baseball team (5-7) had a busy week of games and posted a 3-2 record over that span where they fell to Wellsboro and Wylalusing while picking up wins over Mansfield, Oswayo Valley, and Northeast Bradford.
In their first contest of the week, CV was able to outlast NP-Mansfield at home on Wednesday, April 20 behind a strong pitching performance from McGwuire Painter as they came away with a 4-2 win.
Painter was able to hold the Tigers’ offense in check and pitched six innings allowing just two runs and striking out eight batters in the process.
Tucker St. Peter was able to close things out in the final inning and came in to strike out one batter and allow no hits to come away with the win.
On offense, CV recorded just six hits but made the most of their opportunities to score four runs.
Mikey Sipps led the way at the plate with two hits with a double and scored one run as well.
Also, recording hits were Carter Ackley, Coen Kemp, Kade Sottolano, and St. Peter with Sottolano and St. Peter each recording the teams’ only RBIs as well.
In their next contest of the week, CV was unable to string together home wins as they fell to the Wyalusing Rams on Thursday, April 21 and despite keeping pace with one of the top teams in the NTL fell short by a score of 5-2.
Painter was the top batter for CV in the effort, as he recorded two hits and one run in the effort.
Also with hits were Sipps, Ackley, Sottolano, and Glenn Barnes while Larson Swimley and Sipps recorded the only RBIs for the Indians in the game.
St. Peter got the start on the mound and went six and 1/3 inning allowing five runs on seven hits and struck out four batters.
Jordan Vargeson came in to finish the game and allowed no runs in 2/3 innings of work.
The Indians would bounce back just two days later when they hosted a non-conference opponent in the Oswayo Valley Green Wave on Saturday, April 23 as they 10-run ruled their opponent in just six innings of play.
The Indians’ bats came alive in the victory as they racked up seven hits on the afternoon while shutting out OV on the day and allowing just two total hits on the day.
Nick West turned in a solid day in the batters’ box as he led his team in RBIs with two and went 1-2 on the day.
Connor Burdick, Painter, Vargeson, and Ackley all recorded RBIs in the win with Ackley, St. Peter, Julian Francis, Isaiah Bogsch, Painter, and Vargeson all collecting hits as well.
Both Ackley and St. Peter recorded two runs scored in the win in an offensive explosion for the Indians.
The pitching staff was the true stars of the win, as they were led by Sottolano on the mound who went four innings and allowed just one hit in the afternoon while striking out five batters.
Sipps would also put in a solid day on the mound and went two innings allowing just one hit as well and struck out two batters.
In their second loss of the week, CV traveled to Wellsboro for a matchup with the Hornets on Monday, April 25, and was unable to keep pace with the offensive production of Wellsboro as they fell by a score of 13-5.
CV was only able to collect two hits on the day with Painter and St. Peter both grabbing hits with Painter recording an RBI.
Sottolano was able to record two RBIs as well during the day, but the Wellsboro bats would explode for 13 hits and put the game out of reach early when they scored 12 runs in the first two innings.
CV would bounce back in their next action on Tuesday, April 26, and took down the Northeast Bradford Panthers at home by a score of 9-4 to claim their sixth win of the year.
The Indians’ offense bounced back in a big way at home, scoring nine runs on 11 total hits as they were able to use steady production to bury their opponent.
The Indians would allow an early run in the top of the first inning, but respond with runs in every inning and built a 3-2 lead heading into the fourth.
CV would score six unanswered runs before the Panthers made a late run in the top of the seventh, but were able to escape and pick up a big league win by a final score of 9-4.
In the win, Sipps continued his impressive play on offense as he recorded a team-high three hits and two runs scored.
St. Peter was also devastating in the win, and the senior was able to also collect three hits on the day that included a double and a home run while batting in two RBIs and scoring one run.
Kade Cole, Ackley, Vargeson, Barnes, and Sottolano all recorded hits as well in the win with Ackley adding two RBIs, Cole adding one RBI, and Francis also recording an RBI in the win.
On top of his stellar day batting, St. Peter also grabbed the win pitching as he went four innings while allowing four hits, two runs, and striking out four batters on the day.
Painter came into the game for the final three innings of work and allowed three hits, two runs, and struck out an impressive eight batters in relief.
The Indians now sit with a 6-7 record and will look to claw back to 0.500 on the year Canton as they take on the 7-6 Warriors on Friday, April 29 with a chance to pick up a pivotal NTL Small School win.