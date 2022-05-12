The Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team (7-9) split their contests over the week as they were able to pick up a big, 10-3 victory over the Williamson Warriors (5-13) on Wednesday, May 5 at home while falling on the road to the Sayre Redskins (14-2) on the road on Monday, May 9 by a lopsided score of 15-0.
In their win over Williamson, CV made the most of their opportunities as they turned seven hits into 10 runs in a big-league win for the Indians.
The Warriors would come out of the gates strong as they hung two runs on the Indians in the top of the first inning, but from that point on the CV, the team would put the clamps down and outscore the Williamson team 10-1 on their way to the win.
After falling behind early, CV would respond instantly with four runs of their own and would score one run in the second and third as well before Williamson would score their final run of the day in the top of the fourth inning.
With the score 6-3 after four and a half innings of play, the Indians would close the door on Williamson in the bottom of the fourth as they churned out another four-run inning that pushed the contest to its final score of 10-3 and give CV their seventh win of the 2022 season.
In the win, CV was once again led by another impressive hitting display from senior Mikey Sipps who paced both teams in hits with four on the day while scoring a team-high three runs and batting in three RBIs on the day in a perfect 4-4 outing with an incredible three doubles on the afternoon.
Senior Kade Sottolano was able to record a grand slam on the day and the big bat of the standout Indians baseball player would rack up a game-high four RBIs and one run scored on a swing of the bat as he finished 1-4 on the day.
Also with hits for the Indians were Tucker St, Peter who went 1-2 with two runs scored and one RBI, and Julian Francis who finished 1-3 with an RBI.
Williamson had standout performances from Noah Robinson, who went 3-4 with an RBI, and Loagan Stickler who also went 3-4 while scoring a run.
Senior Gabe Kaufman added a double while going 1-4 with a run scored while Erik Berkan added a run and a hit, Jack Noal recorded a hit, Conner Monroe added a hit and Cody Flemming went 1-3 with an RBI.
On the bump, CV’s St. Peter would grab the win as he went 6 and ⅓ innings while allowing seven hits, and three runs and struck out five batters in the winning effort while Jordan Vargeson would finish things up in the seventh striking out the only two batters he faced.
Williamson would get two and ⅔ innings from freshman Robinson who allowed three hits and one run before Berkan would come in to relieve him as he went three and ⅓ innings allowing five hits, nine runs, and striking out four batters.
In CV’s next action, they faced the top team in the NTL Small School Division and were stifled in a 15-0 shutout on the road on Monday, May 9.
The Indians were out-hit in the loss by 15-2 and only St. Peter and NIck West were able to collect hits on the day as Sayre’s Luke Horton was nearly perfect on the day as he went all four innings allowing just two hits and striking out four batters on their way to a win.
CV now has just two contests left and will face Galeton on Saturday, May 14 on the road at 11 a.m. and then host Towanda on Monday, May 16 at 4:30 p.m. as they look to claw back to 0.500 on the season and build momentum heading into the District 4 Class A Playoffs.