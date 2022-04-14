TIOGA – The Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team (3-4) bounced back after a tough loss to South Williamsport earlier in the week here and pounded the baseball to the tune of 19 runs against the Williamson Warriors (3-5) as they were able to end the contest earlier in five innings in a 19-3 rout to claim their third victory of the 2022 season on Tuesday, April 12.
The Indians were extremely efficient on offense during the win, as they hit a combined 0.680 on the day with nearly every player getting in on the hitting frenzy.
The Indians would score early and often in the win with senior Mikey Sipps getting the CV team on the board in the top of the first. He would get caught stretching a double into a triple, but it would still score the first run of the afternoon as they went up 1-0.
Moments later, with no runners on base, senior Kade Sottolano would send a shot to deep left-center field that found its way over the fence for a solo homer that gave the Indians a 2-0 lead before Williamson was able to stop the bleeding.
The Warriors would get another run back in the bottom of the inning, with Williamson catching a break on a throwing error by CV, but it would be the last run they would plate until the third inning.
In the top of the second, the CV offense would continue to pound the baseball as they plated another five runs during the frame to bolster their lead to 7-1.
After extending their lead to 5-1, Sipps would once again come up clutch for the Indians and, after being caught in a run-down at home plate, would skate by the catcher to push the score to 6-1.
The next batter, Julian Francis, would also come up with a big hit in the frame as he belted a double to the outfield that scored another run and continued their hot start as they held a commanding 7-1 lead.
In the top of the third, the Indians would once again put up big numbers on offense as they plated another four runs and pushed their lead to 10 in the early portions of the game.
Williamson would close the gap to nine as they put up another run and kept themselves inside of being 10-run ruled, but the hot bats from the Indians were far from done during the afternoon.
In the fourth inning, CV would close the door on a possible comeback as they pounded out another eight runs and pushed their offensive output to 19.
Williamson would get another run back on the board in the bottom of the frame but was unable to close the gap to less than 15 runs, giving the Indians the early win in just four innings of play by a count of 19-3.
The Indians sprayed the ball around the field during the day, with nine batters combining four 20 total hits with six of them being extra-base hits.
Leading the charge for the Indians was Francis, who had an incredible day in the batters’ box as the junior went a perfect 4-4 on the day with one run scored, two RBIs and two doubles.
Also with a huge day batting was Sipps, who finished 4-5 with two runs scored and four RBIs to go with a triple and a double in an impressive day for the senior.
Tucker St. Peter paired his stellar outing on the mound with a strong day batting as well, as the senior standout went 3-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored while also pitching three innings, striking out three batters and allowing just two runs on three hits on the day.
Sottolano was able to clean up the pitching job with one inning of work where he allowed one run and no hits. Sottolano also showcased his powerful bat in the afternoon as the senior went 2-4 with four RBIs, three runs scored and hit the game’s lone home run while also adding a double.
Nick West and Larson Swimley each went 2-2 on the day with one run scored while Conner Burdick, Coen Kemp, and Carter Ackley all added hits on the big day for the CV offense.
The Indians will look to take their hot bats back to their home field on Thursday, April 14 as they take on the 3-1 Sayre Redskins at 4:30 p.m. who are coming off three-straight wins where they plated an average of 14.3 runs during that stretch.