The Mansfield Destroyers continue to roll through the regular season and during the past week compiled a record of 2-1-1 as they approach the 2021 NYCBL Playoffs.
In their first game of the week, the Mansfield team topped Rochester on the road by a score of 6-3 on Thursday, July 15.
The Destroyers were able to rally back from an early deficit that saw Rochester score the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning, but the Destroyers would reel off six runs in the next three innings to pick up the win.
Tyler Castelli led the charge for the Mansfield offense and went 3-4 on the day while the pitching staff allowed just five combined hits as Chic Degaetano went seven innings with six strikeouts to pick up the win.
After a handful of postponements over the next few games, Mansfield was finally able to get back on the field but was stifled by the Hornell pitching staff as they fell 3-2 on Sunday, July 18 for just their seventh loss of the year.
Hornell allowed just five hits in seven innings on their way to the win.
The Destroyers almost rallied back in the contest as Hornell built a 3-0 lead heading into the sixth inning, and were led by John Whooley who batted in two runs in the inning on a single the centerfield.
But the Destroyers weren’t able to finish off the comeback as they were stifled in the final inning.
In their next contest of the week against the Genesee Rapids on Monday, July 19 the Destroyers bounced back in a big way as they won a 10-0 blowout to capture their 23rd win of the year.
In seven innings, the Destroyers allowed only four hits while shutting out the Rapids and Hunter Kendell went six innings with five strikeouts and only three walks.
Matt Kahn finished things up in the seventh inning and retired three out of four batters faced while giving up a walk.
The offense got back on track for Mansfield after scoring less than five runs in their previous two contests as they collected nine hits and all but one player recording at least one hit in the win.
Carmine Petosa and James Broderick both had two RBIs on the day in a balanced offensive performance.
The Destroyer’s most recent games were a doubleheader against Genessee where they swept the Rapids in straight games by scores of 9-2 and 10-3 in seven inning bouts.
Mansfield was back in action on Wednesday, July 21 as they traveled to take on the Syracuse Saltcats.