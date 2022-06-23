The Mansfield Destroyer (1-10-1) had a busy week of games that featured three double-headers and eight total games, but they were unable to come away with a single victory during that stretch.
Mansfield would fall two times to Hornell, twice to Danville, twice to Cortland, and once to the Syracuse Saltcats before ending their skid with a 5-5 tie in the back half of a doubleheader.
In their first double-header of the week, Mansfield would travel to Cortland on Wednesday, June 15 where they fell in both contests by scores of 15-5 and 7-4 respectively.
In the first game of the day, Mansfield would out-hit the Cortland squad 11-7, but wouldn’t be able to cash in on base-runners throughout as they were only able to plate five runs on the day. Brayden Horton would continue his hot start to the season with a three-hit performance that included four RBIs and two doubles.
Tristan Ciarlo would add the other Mansfield RBI in the loss and recorded two hits and a run scored.
Scoring runs were Ryan Scott, Julien Monks and Robinson Baez would score two while Scott, Monks, Jake Houtz and Baez would add one hit each.Sam Parks would record two on the day as well for the Destroyers in the loss.
In the second game of the double-header, Mansfield would keep things much closer against the Cortland team, holding a 4-3 lead going into the fourth inning, but Cortland would rally back in the final innings and outscore the Destroyers 4-0 down the stretch to down Mansfield 7-4.
The Destroyers would once again out-hit their opponent but were unable to plate any runs down the stretch which contributed to the loss.
Scott would record the only multi-hit game for Mansfield as the center fielder would go 2-4 with two runs scored in the game.
Ciarlo, Gaudreau and Murray would all add hits and RBIs in the loss, while Thornell and Erhardt would contribute one hit each as well.
Just one day later, Mansfield would once again travel for a double-header on Thursday, June 16, and came up empty in their trip to Hornell to face the steamers as they fell by a score of 11-6 in the first game and 10-3 in the second contest.
The Destroyers would storm out of the gate in the first contest of the double-header, scoring four unanswered runs in the first four innings, but Hornell would take complete control throughout the final innings of play.
The Steamers would score 11 unanswered runs from the fifth inning to the eighth to push the count to 11-4.
The Destroyers attempted a late rally in the top of the ninth where they added another two runs, but it was too little too late as they fell by a final score of 11-6.
Mansfield would get two hits each from Parks and Tyler Walters with Walters scoring a team-high two runs while knocking in one RBI as well.
Parks, Baez, Horton, Ciarlo and Scott all added RBIs in the loss as well.
In the back half of the double-header, Mansfield was once again stifled and fell to Hornell by a score of 10-3.
Mansfield would only record four hits on the day with Walters accounting for half of them while scoring one run as well.
Murray and Grayson Saltzer would hit the only RBIs for Mansfield while Baez and Gaudreau would score the other two runs for their team.
In the final two games of the week, Mansfield dropped two contests to Danville with the first coming on Saturday, June 18 at home where they fell by a score of 8-5, and then on Monday, June 20 where they fell on the road by a score of 10-5.
Mansfield would get a three-hit, two RBI and two runs scored day from Parks in their game on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to come away with a win as Danville used a six-run outburst in the final two innings to pick up the victory.
In the final game of the week, Mansfield would fall by a count of 10-5 to Danville to extend their losing streak to nine despite two-hit games from both Parks and Saltzer.
Mansfield finished off their week with one final double-header as they were once again on the road against the Syracuse Saltcats on Tuesday, June 21 where they dropped the first contest by a score of 3-1 before finally ending their losing streak with a 5-5 tie in the second contest.
In the first game of the double-header, Mansfield would hold their opponent to the lowest total of the 2022 season, but the offense wasn’t able to take advantage as they fell by a score of 3-1.
The Destroyers would once again out-hit their opponent by a count of 7-4 but were only able to plate one run in the game as Marcus Johnson batted in the lone run in the third inning, scoring teammate Tyler Walters.
Syracuse would score two runs in the third inning and one in the bottom of the fifth.
On the mound, Zac Larkin would get the start and go four innings putting together a fine day as he struck out one batter while allowing just four hits and two runs.
In relief, Kannon VanDuzer would finish off the final two innings allowing just one run while allowing no hits in his action on the mound.
In the final game of the week for the Destroyers, they would be able to pick up a tie, and albeit not a victory, would stop their current 10-game losing streak with a final count of 5-5.
The game would go back and forth throughout with Mansfield getting on the board first with two runs in the second inning before Syracuse responded with two of their own in the next frame.
Mansfield would hang another three runs on the board in the fourth, but Syracuse would once again rally late with a three-run sixth inning that tied the game at 5-5 and brought the score to its final mark.
Mansfield would collect nine hits on the day with Walters once again leading the way with two hits, one RBI and one run scored.
Also with two hits in the effort was Parks, who scored one run as well to pace the Destroyers in the tie.
Murray would add a hit and team-high two RBIs while Ciarlo, Horton, Gaudreau and Baez would all add hits with Houtz recording an RBI.
Now sitting with a 1-10-1 record, Mansfield’s home doubleheader against Rochester was postponed due to weather, and will look to pick up their first win in nearly three weeks as they host the Syracuse Spartans on Friday, June 24 for a double header starting at 2:30 p.m.