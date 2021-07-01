The Mansfield Destroyers (13-4) continue to dominate the league as they went 5-1 over the week to reach a league-best 13 wins and extend their lead in the Western Division to one and a half games.
In their first contest of the week, the Destroyers picked up a 13-6 win over Rochester on Wednesday, June 23 on the back of 12 hits in the game.
Four players recorded multiple hits and Connor Larson, John Whooley, Carmine Petosa and Zahan Meyer added two hits in the victory.
Designated hitter John Wheeler also was able to go yard during the win and batted in three RBIs. Also with three RBIs was Tyler Castelli, who also had a big double that plated three runs.
David Wiley was also able to score a team-high three runs while Mason Vaughn tossed five innings allowing just two earned runs and striking out eight batters.
In their next contest of the week, the Destroyers were unable to string together wins as they fell in a low-scoring game against Hornell by a count of 4-3.
Mansfield only registered five hits in the loss with Will Yarbro leading the charge going 1-2 with one RBI while Michael Cervantes added a 1-4 day at the plate with one RBI as well.
Kyle Smith tossed a strong game, but the offense wasn’t able to match his performance, where he went 6 and 1/3 innings striking out eight batters and allowing just three runs.
In their next contest of the week, the Destroyers hosted a doubleheader against the SYR Spartans and put up double-digit scores in both games as they picked up a 10-1 and 11-5 mercy-rule seven-inning victories on Saturday, June 26.
Mansfield’s Castelli had a double and a triple in a 2-3 outing while adding four RBIs in the first victory, while Chic DeGaetano pitched a stellar game going seven innings while allowing just one run on two hits with four strikeouts.
In the second game, the Destroyers were tested early when the Spartans closed the gap to 5-4 in the third inning but went on to score six runs in the next three innings to finish things off 11-5.
Whooley was able to pick up two hits and two RBIs with Yarbro and Randall Hien each scoring three runs on the day.
Against Genessee on Sunday, June 27 Mansfield picked up yet another win and extended win streak to four games during their 15-1 trouncing over Rochester on Monday, June 28.
In their final contest of the week, Mansfield traveled to take on the Hornell Dodgers where the game was suspended due to rain and will be picked up at a later date.
The Destroyers now find themselves with a one-and-a-half game cushion at the top of the Western Division standings while also holding a half-game lead for the best record in the NYCBL over the Cortland Crush.
The Destroyers will be back in action on Wednesday, June 30 as they travel to take on Hornell to finish the suspended game and play a second game.
The restart is set for 5 p.m. with the next game scheduled for 7 p.m.