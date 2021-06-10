The Mansfield Destroyers (0-1) baseball team retook the diamond after a two-year hiatus with a bang as they were able to open their season with an exhibition road trouncing of Batavia by a score of 13-3 on Monday, June 7 but fell in their regular season-opening game against Rochester by a score of 8-7 on Tuesday, June 8.
During the exhibition, the pitching staff was able to deliver on the preseason hype from the coaching staff as they held Batavia to just three hits in the win.
The Destroyers fell into an early 2-0 deficit in the contest, but poor fielding and a five-run sixth inning propelled the Mansfield team to an exhibition win to mark their first time taking the field since July 28, 2019.
After winning their exhibition, the Destroyers were unable to keep their momentum rolling and, despite building a 4-0 lead in the first inning, were unable to hold off Rochester as they fell by a slim score of 8-7.
The stats for this game are currently unavailable.
The Rochester team now moves to 1-0 and will play against the 1-0 Genessee team on Thursday, June 10.
Genessee is coming off a season-opening 6-2 win over the Hornell Dodgers on Tuesday, June 8.
The now 0-1 Destroyers opened their home stadium on Wednesday, June 9 as they hosted the Hornell Dodgers at Shaute Field at 5:20 p.m.
Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season.
For scores and stories, pick up next week’s edition of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier.