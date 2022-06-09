The Galeton Phillies Little League team made history this season as they won their league this season for the first time in 12 years with an incredible season that saw them only drop one contest.
The Phillies finished their season with a 12-1 overall record, only falling to the Westfield Dodgers after a tough battle called for darkness and finished two weeks later in 8+ innings by a score of 8-7.
Galeton also swept the annual Allegheny Mountain Wooden Bat Tournament without a loss this year and are the first team from Galeton to win this tournament. The Galeton Community is so very proud of their Phillies, who put together an incredible season of firsts.
Galeton will also send 4 players this year to Allegheny Mountain/Elkland All Stars. They are Trey Sykora, Kaydn Shope, Asher Shaffer (11-12 year olds) and Jayden Irwin (9-11 year olds).