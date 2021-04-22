Male Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Baseball
Darryn Callahan
Over the past three games, junior Darryn Callahan has put up video game-like numbers at the plate as Wellsboro moved to a 5-3 record in 2021.
During their 2-1 week, Callahan has batted an incredible 5-10 (0.500 batting average) while also knocking in six RBIs, two home runs and has scored four runs as Wellsboro moved atop the Northern Tier Large School division.
He has been one of the biggest bats in the Wellsboro lineup and currently leads all District 4 players in home runs with three on the season in only eight games.
For his hot week swinging the bat and also for his part in helping Wellsboro climb atop the league standings, Callahan is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.