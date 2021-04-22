Callahan points to bench

Junior Wellsboro Hornet Darryn Callahan points and smiles to his bench after recording a single in their win over Mansfield on Thursday, April 8.

 photo by Nick Coyle

Male Athlete of the Week

Wellsboro Baseball

Darryn Callahan

Over the past three games, junior Darryn Callahan has put up video game-like numbers at the plate as Wellsboro moved to a 5-3 record in 2021.

During their 2-1 week, Callahan has batted an incredible 5-10 (0.500 batting average) while also knocking in six RBIs, two home runs and has scored four runs as Wellsboro moved atop the Northern Tier Large School division.

He has been one of the biggest bats in the Wellsboro lineup and currently leads all District 4 players in home runs with three on the season in only eight games.

For his hot week swinging the bat and also for his part in helping Wellsboro climb atop the league standings, Callahan is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.

