Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Baseball
Darryn Callahan
In the final stretch of the regular season for the Wellsboro Hornet’s baseball team, senior Darryn Callahan capped off his stellar career by setting two new records while helping his team to a 1-0-1 stretch heading into the playoffs.
Callahan, who has been one of the best power-hitters in the league, showcased his impressive bat during the week and set the single-season and career triples record for Wellsboro during their 9-4 win over Coudersport on Tuesday, May 17.
In his two games this week, Callahan finished 4-9 with three runs scored, a double, and a triple as Wellsboro storms into the playoffs.
For his strong week and impressive career in the green and white, Callahan is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.