Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
CV Baseball
Tucker St. Peter
In a five-game week for the CV Indians baseball team, senior Tucker St. Peter put together an extremely impressive string of performances to lead his team to three wins.
In the final three games of the week, St. Peter batted 0.375 and saved his best performance for last in their contest with Northeast Bradford on Tuesday, April 26.
In the game, St. Peter was completely dominant batting and went 3-4 with a double, a home run and a single with two RBIs.
He also was the winning pitcher on the mound, and in four innings allowed just two runs and struck out four batters as well.
For his week of strong performances and his hitting and pitching clinic in his last game, St. Peter is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.