WELLSBORO — In a first-round matchup in the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs on Saturday, May 22 the Northern Tier League Large School Champion Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (12-8) season came to a close as they were unable to weather an offensive explosion by the Mount Carmel Red Tornadoes (11-10) and fell 19-5.
The Hornets offense was able to strike first in the contest as senior pitcher Zach Rowland was able to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the first striking out Trevor McDonald and forcing the next batter, Reed Witkoski, into a ground-out that ended the inning.
Wellsboro took advantage in the bottom of the inning as Isaac Keane was able to bat in Darryn Callahan on a single to left field to draw first blood and push the score to 1-0.
The very next batter, senior Kaedan Mann, was unable to push the score any further, with the Mt. Carmel infield putting on a show during the contest and turned a double-play to get out of the inning only down by one run.
At the top of the second, the Red Tornadoes would start their offensive onslaught.
They scored six runs in the inning, with five hits and were aided by three Wellsboro errors that broke the game open, but the Hornets would continue to battle back.
“I’m not surprised that our guys battled back,” Adams said. ”They are a competitive group of athletes. Winning means something to them.”
They started to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the frame, with junior Dylan Abernathy using a hard-hit shot to right field to score Brody Morral and close the gap to 6-2.
Senior Brock Hamblin was able to use a single just two batters later to score Abernathy and the Hornets found themselves right back in the contest with a score of 6-3.
Mount Carmel would score two more runs in the top of the third inning on a Colin Lokitis single that pushed the score to 8-3, but Wellsboro once again would show resilience in the bottom of the frame.
On the first pitch of the bottom of the third inning, Keane smashed a shot over the left-field fence that seemed to breathe new life into the Hornets bench.
But some great defense by Mount Carmel stymied a possible run for the Hornets that gave the Red Tornadoes some juice heading into the second half of the contest.
“For the first few innings we went back and forth with them,” Adams said. “But in the bottom of the third, they made two outstanding defensive plays that gave them the edge.”
They would record three straight outs in the top of the fourth with the infield putting together some nice plays and Hamblin taking the mound and striking out the final batter and Wellsboro was in a position to make a rally.
They were able to record another run with Adams using a sacrifice fly to score Blake Hamblin, and Wellsboro, who was once down 6-1, had closed the gap to 8-5 with just three innings left to play.
But that would be the last time the Hornets got on the scoreboard in the contest.
Mount Carmel used two home runs, four extra-base hits and eight total hits in the final innings to outscore the Hornets 19-5 and close the book on their season in the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs.
The Hornets swung the bat extremely aggressively and effectively throughout the afternoon, but the Red Tornadoes defense made play after play down the stretch that kept the Hornets from keeping pace with their offense.
“I felt we swung the bat pretty well in the game but Mount Carmel played well on defense,” Adams said. “It wasn’t a case that we played really bad, it was more a case that they played really well.”
Wellsboro was led by Keane who had the hot-bat in the lineup over the past three games, and in the loss went 2-4 with two RBIs and one runs scored.
Sophomore Cameron Brought also had a nice day going 2-4.
Adams finished the day 1-3 with an RBI, while Rowland also went 1-3 and Abernathy went 1-3 as well with one RBI and one run scored.
Hamblin added a 1-3 day with an RBI as well to round out the top hitters for Wellsboro who racked up eight total hits on the day.
Callahan also scored one run as well as Morral and Blake Hamblin.
Mount Carmel scattered 21 hits in the win with Casen Sandri having himself a day hitting 4-6 on the day with six RBIs and a home run and scoring three runs on the day.
Damon Dowkus also had a huge day, finishing 4-5 with three RBIs and one run scored.
Also with a home run for the Red Tornadoes was Reed Wikoski.
The Wellsboro pitching staff struggled in the loss, with Rowland, Callahan and Hamblin allowing 13 earned runs and 21 hits.
“I think we will be fine coming into next season,” Adams said. “The guys returning gained a lot of valuable experience. We know we have to replace some pitching and our catcher. We will have some time this winter to allow our pitchers to build up and work on some of their pitches. I think with a little work and the right mindset we will be right in the mix for everything again next season.”
They will return a total of 10 players, and most of them played a significant role in their season. They will also look to their coaching staff and their players to work to take the next step as a unit and try and improve even further.
“Sometimes you have to play through some stuff to see what is needed to get where you want to be. I thought the guys did a good job of that,” Adams said. “I’m also lucky to have quality coaches like Tim Frazier, Sean Callahan, Brett Hamblin, Kyle Smith and Ron Brought who are willing to go the extra mile for the players. All of the players had good attitudes. They were very coachable and represented their school, families and community very well. I am very proud of the entire team.”
Wellsboro will look to run it back in the 2022 season and will have a lot to look forward to as they try and repeat as NTL champs and take another crack at Districts this upcoming season.