WELLSBORO -- The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (12-7) finished their 2021 regular season with a big 12-2 win over the Williamson Warriors (3-14) on Wednesday, May 19 earning a Northern Tier League Large School Title, their first since 2018.
“It’s a great accomplishment for this whole team,” Brock Hamblin, one of the few seniors on the Hornets team, said. “We put in so much work and dedication. Our coach Steve Adams did a great job with us and we got through the NTL.”
Wellsboro Baseball Head Coach Adams had predicted that his team would be one who had a chance to win the NTL during their preseason and made good on his prediction as the Hornets showed to be the best team in the Large School Division this year.
“It feels good, and I hope that I didn’t set them up for anything,” Adams said. “But these guys wanted that, I mean there was never a doubt in their mind of what we were playing for. That didn’t mean we were guaranteed to get that, but they knew what the focus was and the objective and they handled that well and we just talked about it out there at the end of the game about how mature they are and how they were able to take coaching.”
The Hornets were able to score runs in every inning of the contest with the Williamson Warriors and showed tremendous focus to end their season. They jumped to an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, with Cameron Brought and Isaac Keane batting in runners while senior Kaeden Mann scored on an error by the catcher to give them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Wellsboro continued to pour it on in the second and third innings, scoring five more runs while holding Williamson scoreless with senior Brock Hamblin pitching a strong game and not allowing a single hit until the top of the fourth inning.
“I think I did pretty well today,” Hamblin said. “It’s a hot day and I got pretty tired at the end but I thought I pitched pretty well.”
Hamblin ended his day on the mound pitching 4 ⅔ innings while allowing three hits, two runs (one earned) and struck out four batters on the day.
Keane was able to come in and clean up the game, finishing off the final batter with three pitches.
During the third inning, Darryn Callahan was able to hit a clean inside the park home run that pushed the score to 9-0 with Wellsboro in complete control.
The Williamson team would gain some traction in the batter’s box in the fourth inning, scoring two runs with Eric Berkan batting in the first Warrior run with a single to left field, scoring his brother Andrew Berkan and picking up the first run for Williamson of the day.
They would push in one more run on an error at third base and Cody Flemming was able to plate the second and final run for the Williamson team.
Wellsboro would close out the game in the fifth inning as they pushed their lead to 12-2 on a passed ball at the plate and Keane scored the deciding run.
“We talked about being able to play seven innings from start to finish,” Coach Adams said. “We had to do that in our last six or seven games to make sure that we were where we wanted to be. I think the chance of winning the league helped to keep us focused, but I kept saying to people along the way that the kids know what’s in front of them.”
In the win, Wellsboro recorded 11 hits with Keane going a perfect 3-3 on the day with one RBI and one run scored.
Callahan finished the day 1-2 with two RBIs, a home run and three runs scored while Conner Adams went 1-2 with one RBI and three runs scored. Brought went 1-4 with two RBIs, Brock Hamblin going 2-2 and Caden Smith and Brody Morral each added a hit in the win.
Wellsboro, who has climbed to the third seed in their bracket, now has a date with Mount Carmel in the first round of the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs and will get the opportunity to host their contest on Saturday, May 22.
“We’ve played solid defense and we hit the ball well, we just need to get some more runs here and there,” Hamblin said. “I think we can compete with anyone in the District.”