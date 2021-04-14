The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (3-2) was able to use a huge five-run fifth inning to rally from behind and beat their rival, North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (1-2-1), 10-7 on Thursday, April 8.
“I credit Mansfield, I think Rob Davis did a good job with these guys and they played the whole game tonight,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said.
The game opened up as junior Darryn Callahan was able to draw first blood on a home run shot going deep to right field, scoring Kaedan Mann and pushing the score to 2-0 in the top of the first.
Mansfield responded quickly in the bottom of the frame, with senior North Penn-Mansfield Tiger Logyn Choplosky getting ahold of a pitch and sending it over the centerfield fence to score Blaise Dietrich and knot the score at two apiece.
Neither team got on the scoreboard again until Mansfield tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third inning with Jacob Evans scoring on a Bryan Bogaczyk single and Choplosky scoring on an error in centerfield to push their lead to 4-2.
The Wellsboro bats would start to come alive in the fifth inning, as they racked up five of their 11 hits in the inning, with the rally started by a single from sophomore Conner Adams.
The first run in the inning would come on Cameron Brought getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and scoring Adams.
Another walk with the bases loaded, this time by Dylan Abernathy, scored Callahan and tied the score with the bases still loaded for the Hornets with two outs.
Caden Smith and Adams were able to bat in one RBI each and Brock Hamblin recorded two RBIs to end the inning and push the score to 8-4. This helped regain Wellsboro’s lead for the first time since the top of the first inning.
An Evans home run in the top of the fifth was almost able to breathe new life into the Tigers, but Wellsboro tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth inning with Brought and Keane both batting in runners to push the score to 10-5.
Mansfield put two more runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough as Wellsboro picked up the win, 10-7, and moved to 2-1 on the year.
Wellsboro recorded 11 hits in the effort with Callahan having the big bat in the win, going a perfect 3-3 behind the plate with a home run and a double to go along with 2 RBIs.
“Darryn had a big home run early in the game to put us up,” Adams said. “And then I thought we strung some hits together there and I think it was fifth, we did a good job of battling back. When we got to the top of the lineup Conner was able to get a base hit and it kind of got things rolling for us.”
Brought also able picked up two RBIs while batting 1-3 on the day.
Mansfield was led by Deitrich, Evans and Bogaczyk who all recorded two hits on the day and Choplosky who went 1-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the loss.
On the mound, the Tigers deployed four pitchers with Choplosky taking a majority of the work pitching four and one-third innings and giving up six earned runs on five hits with one strikeout.
Deitrich and Evans both pitched one inning in the effort with Spencer allowing two earned runs and Evans allowing two runs with one being earned.
Both Hamblin and Zach Rowland saw time on the mound for the Hornets with Hamblin pitching five innings giving up five runs, with three earned and six strikeouts on the day.
“We did miss some spots today, but you know, again we are not where we want to be yet,” Adams said. “That’s not to discredit anyone but we’re getting better and better each game we play and we were forced to grind out this game and they were able to do it, so that’s a pretty good sign.”
Rowland saw his first action of the season with two innings pitched allowing two earned runs and striking out four batters as he worked his way back into the Wellsboro lineup after an injury.
“It was good to get Zach rolling on the mound,” Adams said. “Zach’s been doing bullpen in a cast. So this was his first time out there, we didn’t change our speeds a lot tonight, but we’ll do that more. We just wanted to get him out there and throw a little bit and he did.”
In their next action, Wellsboro traveled for a non-league game on Friday, April 9 against the 1-3 Shikellamy Braves and fell by a score of 6-2 for their second loss of the 2021 season.
Wellsboro hung tight throughout the first two innings, only trailing 3-2, but the Braves tacked on another three runs while holding Wellsboro scoreless in the final five innings.
The Hornets recorded just four hits in the effort, a season-low up to this point with senior Brock Hamblin going a perfect 2-2 on the day with one run-scored on the day,
Both Isaac Keane and Blake Hamblin had one hit each with Blake having the only RBI for the Hornets in the game.
Keane got his first start on the mound of the season, and in three and a half innings allowed six runs with five being earned and one strikeout.
Also with their first mound appearance of the season was Conner Adams who in two and two-thirds innings allowed no runs, no hits and struck out one batter to close out the game.
With the pitching game in flux for the Hornets so far this season, Adams could be an interesting player on the roster to pick up some of those duties if he continues to produce at a similar level.
In their final action of the week, Wellsboro hosted their first home game of the year against the Athens Wildcats on Tuesday, April 13 and completely outplayed the Athens team as they cruised to an 11-1 six-inning victory, pushing themselves to 3-2 on the year.
“We played a complete game in all phases,” Adams said. “Zach (Rowland) pitched well and the entire team stayed focused. We beat a solid Athens team.”
In his first start on the mound in the 2021 season, Rowland was fantastic pitching, putting in six innings of work, striking out seven batters, allowing one run and just four hits in the win.
The Hornets hit the ball well in the win as they were able to rack up 11 hits in the effort.
Callahan continued to dominate at the plate as he finishes the first five games of the year with a 2-3 day adding three RBIs on two triples.
Sophomore Brought went 3-4 on the day with two runs scored on three triples and Brought has been fantastic through his first few games as a varsity player batting a team-high 0.471 with four doubles on the season.
Conner Adams also put together a fine afternoon batting finishing 2-3 with two runs scored from the lead-off spot.
Also recording hits were Hamblin, Keane, Kaeden Mann who went 2-3 with one RBI, and Dylan Abernathy who recorded a three-RBI triple.
Wellsboro now has won two straight and will look to extend their win streak to three as they hosted Towanda on Wednesday, April 14 at 4:30 p.m.