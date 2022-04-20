WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (5-2) hosted the Wyalusing Rams (6-0) in a clash between the two top teams in the Northern Tier League Large School Division here on Thursday, April 14 but were unable to come away with a win as they were edged by a count of 4-3 for their second loss of the 2022 season.
The Rams would get themselves on the board first to open the game, with Wylausing’s Hunter Moss crossing home plate to give them a 1-0 lead early.
Wellsboro would respond almost instantly, and in the next inning Conner Adams would lead things off with a walk before eventually scoring in the bottom of the first to even the score at one apiece.
With the score tied, the Rams would once again push themselves back into the drivers’ seat with a big inning.
The Rams would get two runners on base with Nick Vanderpool reaching on a walk and Kenny Maples also reaching base on a single, which set the stage for Trehnon Hugo.
Hugo would give the Rams the lead with a deep shot over the fence for a home run that pushed the lead to 4-1, and give them some breathing room early on in the contest.
The Hornets would continue to fight back, and after allowing four early runs the defense would stiffen and not allow another run for the entirety of the evening.
With the game in the balance, Wellsboro would finally chip away at the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, and with two outs on the board, Sam Rudy would reach base on a walk after being hit by a pitch to start the late rally.
Adams would connect on a single one batter later to score Rudy and close the gap to 4-2 with the game hanging in the balance.
Wyalusing would subsequently walk the next two batters to load the bases and give Wellsboro a chance to complete the comeback with the winning run on first base and would get another score from Dylan Abernathy to chip the lead down to just one run in the final inning of play.
Despite the valiant rally, Wellsboro would come up short in the final inning as the Rams would hold on to keep their perfect record intact and hand the Hornets just their second loss of the 2022 season.
Despite a rocky start, senior Darryn Callahan would turn in a solid day on the mound as the standout would go six innings and allowed just three earned runs and four total runs while giving up six hits and striking out three batters in the effort.
Senior Blake Hamblin would come into the game in the final inning to pitch a scoreless frame and give the Hornets a shot at a comeback late.
The normally potent offensive attack for the Wellsboro unit was stifled against one of the top pitchers in the NTL in Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar as the Hornets only mustered up two hits on the day with Adams connecting on two singles in a 2-3 day with one run scored and one RBI for his team.
Cameron Brought also was able to push in an RBI in the effort while Rudy and Abernathy each scored one run as well.
Wellsboro’s next contest will be on the road when they face the Sayre Redskins on Thursday, April 21 at 4:30 p.m.