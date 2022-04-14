WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (4-1) bounced back after their first loss of the season to the Athens Wildcats with a convincing win over the Northeast Bradford Panthers (2-5) where they pounded out 16 runs in a 16-1 trouncing on Monday, April 11.
The Hornets’ defense would take some time to settle in during the first inning of play, as the Panthers would get on the board first in the top of the frame on the back of opportune hitting.
Northeast would escape the inning with a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly, but the Wellsboro bats would take control of the contest from that point on as they put on a hitting clinic during the afternoon.
With two outs, Caden Smith would deliver a blow for a huge double that would get the scoring started for Wellsboro as he collected his first RBI of the day scoring Cameron Brought.
With the bases loaded and two outs still on the board, Wellsboro would get another big hit, this time from Brody Morrall, who used a blooper into the shallow outfield that scored two more runs for the Hornets that pushed their lead to 3-1 before being thrown out trying to steal second base and ending the frame.
In the second inning, the Hornets defense would tighten up and would retire three-straight batters with Wellsboro pitcher Blake Hamblin retiring the first two on strikeouts while forcing the third batter into a ground ball to make quick work of the Panthers in the top of the frame.
In the second inning, Wellsboro would explode on offense as they scored eight runs in the frame.
Sam Rudy would lead off the inning with a deep shot to left field that he was able to stretch into a triple that would set the tone for how the inning would play out.
Conner Adams would belt a ground ball through the infield that scored Rudy which would be the first of many runs scored for the Wellsboro unit.
Soon after, Darryn Callahan would come up to the plate, and the feared power-hitter’s reputation preceded him as Northeast opted to walk the slugger and load the bases with no outs.
With the bases chucked, Brought would come to the plate and make the Panthers pay for their short-sighted decision, as he was able to belt a double nearly to the fence that scored two runners and cracked the game wide open with the score 6-1.
Northeast would try to shake things up with a pitching change in the inning, but Wellsboro proved unaffected as they would continue to score at an alarming rate.
Isaac Keane would welcome the pitching change with an RBI single that would be followed by another nice hit from Smith who belted out a two-RBI single as well that pushed the score to 9-1 with no outs on the board still.
Smith would eventually score on a fielding error and Rudy would score another run on a sacrifice fly that would extend their lead to 10 runs with the count 11-1.
Wellsboro would hang five more runs on the board in the next two innings and would end the game early with a 16-1 win in just five innings to move to 4-1 on the year in an extremely balanced and convincing victory.
Wellsboro belted out five extra-base hits in the effort (four doubles and one triple) and collected 13 total hits on the day.
Almost every Hornet batter collected a hit on the day with Adams finishing 2-4 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a double, Brought went a perfect 3-3 with three runs scored, one double and four RBIs, Keane went 2-3 with two runs scored, one double and two RBIs, Smith went 2-3 with two runs scored and a team-high four RBIs, Morral went 1-3 with one RBI, Dylan Abernathy went 1-2 with two runs scored and Hamblin went 1-1 with one run scored and Rudy went 1-2 with a triple, one run scored and one RBI to round out the top hitters for the day for Wellsboro.
On the mound, after a rocky start, Hamblin put together a masterpiece and allowed just one first-inning earned run while pitching four innings, allowing just three hits and striking out six batters on the day to pick up the win.
In their next contest, Wellsboro traveled to Towanda to take on the Black Knights on Tuesday, April 12 where they strung together their second-straight blowout victory by a count of 15-6.
In the win, Wellsboro belted out 15 hits with seven Hornets batters collecting hits on the day with six of those players recording multiple hits.
Smith was able to go 3-5 on the day with one run scored and three RBIs while Callahan also had himself a day batting as he collected four RBIs on 3-3 batting with a double.
Brought continued his strong play on the season with another 2-5 day with three runs scored and two RBIs while Keane and Abernathy both added two hits as well.
Coming up with a 3-4 day was Rudy, who scored three runs with one RBI and Adams added one hit, two runs scored and one RBI as well.
On the mound, Keane picked up the win as he pitched five and 1/3 innings allowingg six runs on six hits while striking out five batters on the day.
Blake Levindoski cleaned things up in the final inning where he allowed no hits in his one and 2/3 innings of work.
Wellsboro now sits with a 5-1 record and will take on the top team in the Northern Tier League Large School Division on Thursday, April 14 when they host the undefeated Wyalusing Rams (5-0) at 4:30 p.m. with a chance to push themselves up to the top of the standings.