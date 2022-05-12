WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (12-4) continued their incredible run over the past week and picked up their seventh straight victory with wins over Towanda, Wyalusing, and Williamson to push their record to 12-4 on the season.
During their win over Towanda on Wednesday, May 5, the Hornets’ offense continued to roll as they were able to score in bunches once again in a contest that was never in doubt as they ran away with a decisive 17-5 victory over the Black Knights at home.
In the win, Wellsboro fell behind early in the first inning by a score of 2-1, but would soon run away with the contest behind their incredibly potent offense and solid day on the mound from Blake Hamblin for the win.
Wellsboro used a six-run second inning, a four-run third inning, and another six-run outburst in the fourth inning to bury their opponent in just five total innings by a score of 17-5.
After a slow start, Hamblin would settle in on the bump and pitched a solid game where he would go four and 1/3 innings allowing just three runs (all earned), allowing just two hits, and striking out four batters on the day.
Darryn Callahan would finish things off on the mound in the fifth inning where he allowed two runs on four walks and no hits.
The offense would once again score at an alarming rate, as the Hornets topped the 10-run mark for their fifth-consecutive contest as their lineup continues to be one of the best in not only the league but all of District 4.
The Hornets would crank out 14 hits for 17 runs with every player in the lineup recording at least one hit on the day.
Callahan would have himself a day during the win as the senior would go 3-4 with three runs scored, a game-high five RBIs, and scored three runs in one of the best hitting performances of the season.
Also with two hits in the win were Caden Smith, who finished 2-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, and also Dylan Abernathy who finished 2-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Also with hits during the victory were Conner Adams, Cameron Brought, Isaac Keane, Brody Morral, Blake Hamblin, Sam Rudy, and Blake Levindoski in another impressive day for the Hornet offense.
In their next contest on Monday, May 9, Wellsboro would face their toughest matchup of the season as they traveled to Wyalusing to take on the then-undefeated Rams in a battle of two of the top teams in the entire league.
The Wellsboro team, which had relied on their offense for their current stretch of dominance, would face one of the top pitchers in all of District 4 in Blake Morningstar and despite not putting up their normal run output would hand the Rams their first loss of the year by a score of 4-2 in a pitching duel that was won by Keane and Hamblin who combined to throw a phenomenal game in one of the most pivotal matchups of the season.
Keane would go nearly a complete game, pitching six and 1/3 innings in the win and was aided by a bend-but-not-break defense and allowed just two runs on the day on 10 hits while striking out four batters.
Hamblin played closer in the big win as he came into the game and allowed no runs and no hits to escape with the win.
The Wellsboro offense was extremely opportunistic in the win, and was out-hit by a count of 9-3 but was able to score when it mattered most.
Keane would add to his pitching performance with a 1-3 day in the batters’ box while scoring one of his team’s only four runs and adding two RBIs.
Adams would also be key in the win as he was also able to grab a hit and run while adding a key RBI as well.
Hamblin recorded the other Wellsboro hit in the effort while Callahan would score a team-high two runs on the day to help Wellsboro to a huge victory.
In their final game of the week, the Hornets’ bats caught fire once again and dominated the Williamson Warriors on the road on Tuesday, May 10 where they won 13-0 and received another strong pitching performance, this time from Smith, that saw him allow just four hits and pitched five scoreless innings.
The batting for Wellsboro was once again dominant as seven players recorded hits with Callahan once again having an incredibly impressive day where he went a perfect 3-3 with a game-high four runs scored and also a game-high four RBIs with two doubles and a triple on the day.
Smith would add to his strong day on the bump with another solid day batting and recorded two hits, scored three runs, a double, and batted in one RBI for the Hornets.
Keane also recorded two hits on the day and notched one run scored and three RBIs.
Wellsboro also received hits from Hamblin, Abernathy, Adams, and Brought in the win with Abernathy and Adams each scoring one run and one RBI while Brought would add two runs scored.
Hamblin would also add an RBI in the win as the Wellsboro offense continues to roll down the stretch of the season as they are clicking on all cylinders as they get ready to head into the District 4 Class AAA Playoff.
Wellsboro only has two games left on the docket in the regular season and will take on a non-league opponent on Friday, May 13 at home for Senior Night as they host the Shikellamy team at 4:30 p.m.
Wellsboro will conclude their regular season on the road against another non-league opponent on Wednesday, May 18 as they travel to Coudersport to take on the Falcons at 4:30 p.m. as well.
The Hornets now sit with a record of 12-4 and third in the D4 Class AAA standings with a possibility to move up even further if they win their final two contests of the season.