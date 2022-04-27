WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (6-4) bounced back here after three straight losses with a big win over the CV Indians (5-7) in a 13-5 victory on Monday, April 25.
Wellsboro would fall behind early with the Indians recording two runs in the top of the first inning, but from that point on would completely control the game.
In the bottom of the first, the Hornets would respond immediately as they plated five runs of their own, a trend that would continue throughout the afternoon.
The pitching of Darryn Callahan would settle down in the subsequent innings, and after allowing two early runs would stifle the Indians offense as he held them scoreless from the second inning until the fifth inning.
Wellsboro would break the game wide open in the second inning, with the entire Wellsboro roster getting in on the scoring fest as the Hornets would plate another seven runs to push their lead to 12-2 early.
The Indians would show some fight down the stretch, scoring three runs in the final three innings, but weren’t able to gain any traction on the Wellsboro pitching staff as Isaac Keane would come in to close the game in the final two innings and allowed just one run on no hits and striking out two batters.
The Hornets offense would close things out with one more run in the fifth to put the game out of reach and claim a pivotal victory over the Indians by a final count of 13-5.
Callahan got the win on the mound and went five total innings allowing four runs on four hits while striking out four batters in the process.
The Hornets offense was potent in the win and connected on 13 total hits in the effort with seven hitters recording hits during the victory.
Caden Smith and Blake Hamblin both led the way with three hits apiece in the win with Smith recording two runs and one RBI while Hamblin added three runs scored as well.
Senior Isaac Keane was able to lead his team in RBIs during the win and went 1-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs on the day.
Also with two hits in the win were Connor Adams, who finished 2-5 with one runs scored and and one RBI and Callahan who finished 2-5 with two runs and one RBI.
Cameron Brought added one hit with one run and two RBIs and Brody Morral who also added a hit with one run scored and two RBIs on the day.
Wellsboro now sits with a 6-4 record on the season and will travel to Troy to face the 4-4 Trojans on Wednesday, April 27 as they look to string together multiple wins and climb up the standings in the Northern Tier Large School Division.