After getting off to a hot start in the District 4 Class AAA Playoff matchup with the Hughesville Spartans (15-5) on Tuesday, May 26, the Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (13-4) was upended in the final few innings of play as their season came to a close in a 7-4 loss on the road.
The Hornets would come out of the gates with a hot start, scoring the first three runs of the contest, and used a two-run first inning to gain the advantage early by a count of 2-0.
Isaac Keane would use a single to score his teammates Caden Smith and Darryn Callahan who reached on a single and double respectively to draw first blood in their playoff matchup.
Neither team would get on the board in the second frame, but Wellsboro would strike again in the third on yet another RBI by Keane that scored Smith once again on a groundout play and pushed their lead to 3-0 just three innings into the contest.
Hughesville would respond nearly immediately, and after being stifled through the first three frames would tie things up with a flurry of scoring in the inning and plated three runs to tie things up at three apiece.
But Wellsboro would once again respond in the bottom of the fourth, and after allowing Hughesville to tie things up would quickly regain the lead on a two-out RBI-single by freshman Gabe Sprouse that scored Dylan Abernathy and give the Hornets a 4-3 lead heading into the fifth frame.
But from that point on, the Hughesville team would take control of the game.
Hughesville would score one run in the top of the fifth and then pour in three runs in the top of the sixth all while holding the powerhouse Wellsboro offense scoreless in the back half of the game to stun the Hornets and come away with a 7-4 win and end Wellsboro’s season in the first round of the D4 Playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Despite out-hitting the Hughesville team 9-8, they were unable to make the most of their opportunities in the loss.
Smith would have the hot bat for Wellsboro from the lead-off spot and went 3-4 on the day with two runs scored on the day.
Callahan would cap off his high school career with yet another strong outing batting as the senior would end the day batting 2-4 with one run scored while adding a double as well.
Keane was the run-producer in the contest for Wellsboro as he went 1-3 on the day while batting in three of his team’s four runs in the effort.
Conner Adams, Abernathy and Sprouse would all add a hit, with Sprouse recording an RBI and a run scored as well in the loss.
On the mound, Wellsboro deployed two pitchers with Keane getting the start going five and 2/3 innings allowing seven runs (six earned), eight hits, and striking out one batter.
In relief, Hamblin would pitch 2/3 innings and allow no runs and was able to retire all three batters faced in the effort.
Wellsboro’s season now comes to a close and will need to reload this offseason as they lose some of their most impactful bats in the lineup in Keane, Callahan, Morral and Abernathy, but still return a wealth of young talent and should be a team once again in the hunt for a league-title in years’ to come.