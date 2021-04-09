MANSFIELD -- The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (2-1) was able to use a huge five-run fifth inning to rally from behind and beat their rival, North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (1-2-1), 10-7 on Thursday, April 8.
“I credit Mansfield, I think Rob Davis did a good job with these guys and they played the whole game tonight,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said.
The game opened up as junior Darryn Callahan was able to draw first blood on a home run shot going deep to right field, scoring Kaedan Mann and pushing the score to 2-0 in the top of the first.
Mansfield responded quickly in the bottom of the frame, with senior North Penn-Mansfield Tiger Logyn Choplosky getting ahold of a pitch and sending it over the centerfield fence to score Blaise Dietrich and knot the score at two apiece.
Neither team got on the scoreboard again until Mansfield tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third inning with Jacob Evans scoring on a Bryan Bogaczyk single and Choplosky scoring on an error in centerfield to push their lead to 4-2.
The Wellsboro bats would start to come alive in the fifth inning, as they racked up five of their 11 hits in the inning, with the rally started by a single from sophomore Conner Adams.
The first run in the inning would come on Cameron Brought getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and scored Adams.
Another walk with the bases loaded, this time by Dylan Abernathy, scored Callahan and tied the score with the bases still loaded for the Hornets with two outs.
Caden Smith and Adams were able to bat in one RBI each and Brock Hamblin recorded two RBIs to end the inning and push the score to 8-4. This helped regain Wellsboro's lead for the first time since the top of the first inning.
An Evans home run in the top of the fifth was almost able to breathe new life into the Tigers, but Wellsboro tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth inning with Brought and Keane both batting in runners to push the score to 10-5.
Mansfield put two more runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough as Wellsboro picked up the win, 10-7 and moved to 2-1 on the year.
Wellsboro recorded 11 hits in the effort with Callahan having the big bat in the win, going a perfect 3-3 behind the plate with a home run and a double to go along with 2 RBIs.
“Darryn had a big home run early in the game to put us up,” Adams said. “And then I thought we strung some hits together there and I think it was fifth, we did a good job of battling back. When we got to the top of the lineup Conner was able to get a base hit and it kind of got things rolling for us.”
Brought was also able to pick up two RBIs while batting 1-3 on the day and the sophomore has been stellar in his first three games at the varsity level, batting .500 on the season with five hits, six RBIs and a team-high four doubles through just four games.
Mansfield was led by Deitrich, Evans and Bogaczyk who all recorded two hits on the day and Choplosky who went 1-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the loss.
On the mound, the Tigers deployed four pitchers with Choplosky taking a majority of the work pitching four and one-third inning and giving up six earned runs on five hits with one strikeout.
Deitrich and Evans both pitched one inning in the effort with Spencer allowing two earned runs and Evans allowing two runs with one being earned.
Both Hamblin and Zach Rowland saw time on the mound for the Hornets with Hamblin pitching five innings giving up five runs, with three earned and six strikeouts on the day.
“We did miss some spots today, but you know, again we are not where we want to be yet,” Adams said. “That’s not to discredit anyone but we’re getting better and better each game we play and we were forced to grind out this game and they were able to do it, so that’s a pretty good sign.”
Rowland saw his first action of the season with two innings pitched allowing two earned runs and striking out four batters as he worked his way back into the Wellsboro lineup after an injury.
“It was good to get Zach rolling on the mound,” Adams said. “Zach’s been doing bullpen in a cast. So this was his first time out there, we didn’t change our speeds a lot tonight, but we’ll do that more. We just wanted to get him out there and throw a little bit and he did.”
The Wellsboro team will be back in action on Friday, April 9 as they travel to take on a non-league foe in Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m.
Mansfield will look to bounce back on Monday as they travel to Towanda to take on the Black Knights at 4:30 p.m.