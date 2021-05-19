WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (11-7) inched closer to a Northern Tier League Large School Championship on Tuesday, May 18 as they used a 12-run fourth inning to bury the Troy Trojans in five innings by a score of 15-1.
“We were just able to put quality at-bats together,” Wellsboro Baseball Head Coach Steve Adams said. “Even when it was close we were hitting the ball hard and we had them in trouble. They made a couple of good plays on hard-hit balls right at them but our approach at the plate has been very good these last couple of weeks and that’s going to be key heading into the playoffs.”
The game remained close for the first few innings, but Wellsboro got two runs in the first inning to give them their first lead of the afternoon.
Junior Darryn Callahan used a ground out to push in Conner Admas while Zack Rowland picked up an RBI as well, pushing Cameron Brought across the plate for a score in the inning.
Troy closed the gap back to one run with a run in the top of the second inning, but soon after the flood gates opened.
Brought scored once more in the bottom of the third, but it was the fourth inning where the Hornets took complete control of the contest.
Adams opened up the inning with a hard-hit double that set the tone for the rest of the inning.
Brought and Callahan both able ripped off some shots that the Troy infield was unable to handle and both reached on errors.
“It felt really solid off the bat,” Brought said. “It was great to be able to give us a boost in the game and get us going forward.”
After Adams was thrown out at home, senior Kaeden Mann pushed in Brought on a ground out and with two outs in the inning, the Hornets punished the Troy team for 11 more runs in the frame.
Wellsboro continued to hit the ball hard in the inning with Caden Smith knocking in two RBIs, Adams making it back up to the plate in the same inning and reaching base on a line-drive that scored Smith, Brought used a triple to knock in three RBIs and then scored soon after on an error in the outfield to push the score to 13-1.
“He’s bringing a lot of confidence,” Adams said on the breakout season for sophomore Brought. “But the moment has never been too big for Cam. He’s just a sophomore but he has come through and been outstanding. I think he now looks forward to the moment, so he’s very confident. And the other thing he does a good job of is that he’s never trying to do too much, he’s doing what he can do, which is quite a bit.”
Brought finished the day with a game-high three RBIs all while batting 2-3 with four runs scored. Brought has been one of the best batters in the NTL this season and is currently batting an insane 0.492 (best in the NTL) and has 22 RBIs with 11 extra-base hits.
“I think our coaches have done a great job of preparing us for this season, especially with the loss of last year,” Brought said of his breakout year. “I think they did a good job of just telling us to go up and be confident in what you can do.”
Wellsboro finished the inning off with Dylan Abernathy hitting a hard shot to the infield and scored Mann and Brody Morrall to push the score to 15-1.
Wellsboro ace-pitcher Rowland turned in another strong outing on the mound in the win as he recorded 10 strikeouts in just five innings while only allowing one run and five hits to help his team pick up the win.
“Well it’s been good,” Adams said of Rowland’s recent performances. “Brock’s (Hamblin) been throwing well and Isaac (Keane) has come in and given us some quality innings as well as Darryn. I just like where this team is at right now, I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet and we may need to if we want to win something.”
Even with the slew of Troy errors, they were mostly caused by the hard-hitting nature of the Wellsboro lineup and made it tough for the infielders to handle the velocity of the shots coming off the bats of the Hornets.
The Hornets had nine total hits on the day with Adams finishing 2-4 with a double and two runs scored, Keane went 1-3 with two runs scored, Mann went 1-3 with one run scored and two RBIs, Rowland went 1-1 with an RBI, Landon Goetsch went 1-3 with an RBI and Smith went 1-1 with two RBIs to round out the top-hitters for Wellsboro.
Wellsboro has now won five of their previous seven games and with only one game left against the Williamson Warriors on Wednesday, May 19, will clinch the title with a win.
“We want to win the NTL and compete heavily in Districts,” Brought said. “I think we can compete with any team and we’re playing strong right now, we just got to keep it going.”
Wellsboro currently sits as the four seed in the District 4 Class AAA standings and looks destined to match up with rival NP-Mansfield on their home field in the first round of the playoffs.