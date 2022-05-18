The CV Indians baseball team (10-9) traveled to Galeton to take on the Tigers in a non-league tilt where they came away with a decisive 24-1, three-inning victory on Saturday, May 14 to move back to 0.500 on the season.
After their win over Towanda on Tuesday, May 16, the Indians have officially punched their tickets to the District 4 Class A Playoffs in an 11-1 win that secured an over 0.500 record for the season.
During the game, the Indians’ victory was never in question as they pulled away in the first inning behind an 11-run explosion that gave them a healthy cushion early.
They would allow one run in the bottom of the frame, their only allowed run of the contest, before piling on another five runs in the top of the second and eight runs in the top of the third to end the game in just three innings by a count of 24-1.
In just three innings, the Indians would crank out 15 hits with four players racking up three-hit games on the day.
Sophomore Jordan Vargeson would finish the day with a strong 3-4 day that also saw him score a tie for team-high four times, and hit two doubles all while adding one RBI as well.
Senior Mikey Sipps continued his prolific batting season during the rout as he collected three hits as well while scoring four runs and batting in a game-high six RBIs thanks in large part to his two home runs and one double on the day.
McGwire Painter would also get into the long-ball action during the day as he would finish a stout 3-5 with six RBIs as well to go with a home run and also two runs scored.
Kade Sottolano would add three hits, two runs scored and an RBI while Tucker St. Peter would also add two hits, a double, three runs scored, and an RBI.
Also with hits were senior Glenn Barnes who added a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Julian Francis who added a hit and a run, and also Carter Ackley who scored once on a stolen base, added a hit, and knocked in two RBIs as well.
Isaiah Bogsch, Coen Kemp and Kade Cole all scored runs while Larson Swimley and Nick West both scored runs and added RBIs as well.
In limited action on the mound, Carter Ackley got the win with the start as he went two innings striking out two batters, allowing four hits, and allowing just one run.
Sipps would come in to relieve Ackley and allowed one hit in one inning with no runs scored.
Though Galeton struggled to come away with runs against the Indians, they were led by a two-hit performance from junior Levi Evans who went 2-2 with a run scored during the game.
Braden Ward and Zachary Pagano both added hits as well with Matthew Zur driving in the lone Galeton run in the first inning on his only hit of the day.
In their next contest of the week, the CV team hosted Towanda and completely dominated the matchup as they came away with an 11-1 win in just six innings to push themselves over 0.500 and solidify their spot in the District 4 Class A Playoffs.
CV would fall behind early in the first inning by a count of 1-0, but would then reel off 11 unanswered runs in order to capture the win on Tuesday, May 17.
In the win, CV’s St. Peter would lead the way on the mound and batting as the senior standout finished with three hits, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs on the day.
He would also pitch a solid day for the Indians, and went five and 2/3 innings allowing just one run, four hits and struck out six batters.
Vargeson would finish things off in the final portion of the inning and allowed no runs in his action on the mound.
Vargeson and Sottolano would each record one hit and two RBIs while Sipps, Painter and Francis all had one hit and one RBI as well.
Senior Barnes would add the other hit for the CV team while also scoring two runs on the day as well.
With their season winding down, CV traveled Mansfield to battle the Tigers on Wednesday, May 18 at 4:30 p.m. to try and capture their 11th win of the season and head into the District 4 Class A Playoffs with a full-head of steam.
The Indians are on a crash-course to face off against the top-seeded Class A team in the D4 Playoffs in Benton who currently sit with a record of 12-5 on the 2022 season.