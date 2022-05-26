The CV Indians baseball team’s (11-10) season came to a close in a thriller at Mansfield University where they saw a 6-1 lead disintegrate in the sixth and seventh inning and the St. John Neumann Golden Knights would complete their comeback in extras by a score of 9-6 to end the season of the Indians.
After two scoreless innings to open the contest, the Indians would strike first in the bottom of the third, with McGwire Painter pitching nearly flawlessly to open the game as they built up a 2-0 lead.
They would once again find themselves building their advantage in the fourth inning as they pushed their lead to its biggest point of the contest with three more runs and sat comfortably with a 5-0 lead heading into the fifth.
But with their season in the balance, the St. John Neumann’s team would start to mount their rally after being shut out for the first four innings of play.
After pitching a shutout in four innings, Painter would be pulled from the game to keep him in the mix for a possible D4 Title game, but the Golden Knights would seize the opportunity with the change.
Tucker St. Peter would get out of the fifth in relief allowing just one run, and the Indians would match that run in the bottom of the fifth as well, and the Indians found themselves just two innings away from heading to their second-straight title game.
But Neumann would continue to chip at the lead, and scored another team’s runs in the top of the sixth and held CV scoreless in the bottom to set up a do-or-die situation heading into the seventh inning trailing by a score of 6-3.
Painter would re-enter the contest with the score at 6-5, but Neumann would get the one run they needed in the seventh before CV escaped the inning, and they were unable to score in the bottom of the seventh forcing the game into extra innings.
The Indians would be unable to contain the Golden Knights in the top of the inning, with Neumann adding three runs to their count, and put their backs against the wall heading into the bottom of the eighth down 9-6 after holding a 5-0 lead after four innings.
The Indians would be unable to match the scores in the frame and saw their season come to a close in the D4 Semis by a score of 9-6 in eight innings.
It was truly a double-sided game, with the Indians dominating the first four innings of play, building a 5-0 lead heading into the second half of the contest.
Then Neumann would take complete control and out-score the Indians 9-1 down the stretch to come away with an improbable victory and end the Indians’ season.
The CV team was extremely opportunistic throughout the beginning of the game, and despite only racking up five total hits in the game they were able to draw six walks, steal eight bases, and had two extra-base hits in the loss.
Senior Glenn Barnes was huge in the contest, with the senior stealing an impressive five bases, recording one hit, and scoring two runs in a well-rounded performance.
Also with a strong day batting was senior St. Peter, who recorded a double and two runs scored.
Sottolano would add one hit, a double, with an RBI, Sipps would add a hit, Painter had one hit with one run scored and Carter Ackley would also record a hit, a run, and an RBI in the effort.
On the mound, Painter would carry a majority of the load and after being pulled in the fifth would reenter the game later and finish with a total of six and 2/3 innings pitched while allowing two hits, four runs (one earned), and struck out 11 batters.
In his one and 1/3 innings on the mound, St. Peter would allow four hits, five runs (three earned), and strike out one batter while sophomore Jordan Vargeson would go 2/3 inning and allow one hit and struck out one batter as well while allowing no runs.
The CV Indians will lose a lot of firepowers this upcoming season as four of their starters in Sipps, St. Peter, Sottolano and Barnes are all set to graduate.
They will return a roster that features Ackley, Nick West, Julian Francis, Jordan Vargeson, and Coen Kemp this upcoming season.