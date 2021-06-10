The Mansfield American Legion baseball team opened up their season 2-0 this past week as they beat Towanda on Tuesday, June 1, and also topped Wyalusing on Friday, June 4.
With a new look Mansfield team that featured a large number of underclassmen with three eighth graders, four ninth graders, two sophomores and four juniors who were able to compete at a high level in both contests.
The Mansfield team picked up the road victory in a 7-5 win over Towanda for their first victory of the Legion season.
Mansfield was led by Karson Dominick racked up a team-high two hits on the day. Kyle Davis drove in two RBIs on a walk and single while Kohen Lehman scored three runs in the effort.
Junior Cameron Fabian also scored two runs while senior pitcher Jake Evans went four innings in the win on the mound and sophomore Derek Litzelman also chipped in three innings of work and picked up the save.
In their second contest of the week, Mansfield battled with Wyalusing in a close, home contest that saw the Mansfield team overcome a late surge to pick up their second win, 11-9.
Mansfield got out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning with six batters reaching base, with Fabian and Alex Davis recording hits in the frame.
Fabian, Hunter Thompson, Lehman and Kyle Davis all crossed home plate in the inning to give them the early advantage.
Wyalusing added a run in the bottom of the first inning when C.J. Carr scored on an error to close the gap to 4-1.
Mansfield scored one more run in the third inning with Alex Davis scoring and another in the fourth inning with Lehman scoring for the second time on the day to push their advantage to 6-1, but the Rams offense would finally start to put quality at-bats together in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Wyalusing poured in four runs on four hits and was headlined by a huge home run from freshman Trehnan Hugo that closed the gap to just 6-5.
The Mansfield team would close the game out with a flurry of scoring in the top of the sixth inning, with five runs scored by five consecutive batters in the inning while recording two hits, four walks, and having one batter reach on an error.
Scoring runs in the frame were Lehman, Evans, Kyle Davis, Dominick and Thompson.
Caleb Moon drove in two of those runs with a single in the frame for Mansfield to push their advantage to 11-5.
The Rams would score four runs combined in the sixth and the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to claw back into the game as Mansfield picked up the 11-9 win.
Besides his contribution on offense where he reached base on a walk in all of his at-bats and scored three times for his team, Lehman also picked up the win on the mound pitching four innings giving up five runs and seven hits in his performance.
Fabian finished the game out in the final three innings where he gave up four runs on two hits.
Moon finished his day 1-2 batting with two RBIs, while Alex Davis finished his day 1-1 with three walks, a double and two RBIs while scoring one run.
Also with RBIs in the win were Cody Hermanson and Cade Kurzjewiski for the 2-0 Mansfield team.
Mansfield’s next game against Athens on Tuesday, June 8 was postponed due to weather to a later date.
Mansfield’s next scheduled game is an away contest against Troy on Thursday, June 10 at 6 p.m.