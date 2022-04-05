A trio of seniors homered to highlight a strong offensive afternoon for the Mansfield University baseball team, who fell on the road to Walsh University (Ohio), 13-11, in non-conference action on Sunday, April 3.
The Mountaineers (9-15 overall) outhit the Cavaliers (11-8 overall), 12-11 led by a pair of two-run homers from seniors Brady Mengel and Samuel Freedman and a three-run shot by senior Assaf Lowengart, but Walsh scored in every inning but one on their way to victory. It was the second home run in as many days for Mengel.
Lowengart added two walks, two runs and a double to lead eight Mountaineers to record base knocks. Junior Josh Farina notched two hits, two runs and a walk, freshman Jacob Houtz doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice, while freshman Bryce Rearick finished 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored.
Farina led off the game with a single, before moving to third on a double by Lowengart and later scoring on a fielder’s choice by Houtz to put the Mounties on top 1-0.
Walsh responded with two runs in the bottom of the 1st to take their first lead, 2-1, but the Mounties tied the game with a run in the second before putting up a four spot in the top of the third to lead 6-2.
Rearick doubled to score junior Zach Spray in the second before Freedman blasted a two-run home run in the top of the third to highlight a huge Mountaineer four-run inning. Sophomore Zachary Shertzer and Houtz (2B) also drove in runs during the rally.
However, Walsh scored twice in back-to-back innings to knot the game at 6-6.
Mengel’s two-run big fly in the top of the fifth put the Mounties back on top, but Walsh again answered with two equalizing runs, before plating four runs over the sixth and seventh inning to again lead, 12-8.
The Mounties continued to claw back in the game and a three-run home run by Lowengart in the top of the eighth cut the deficit back to one with an inning to go. Rearick singled and Farina walked to set up the blast from Lowengart.
However, the Cavaliers added an insurance run in the eighth before retiring the side in the ninth to seal the victory.
For the Cavaliers, Cam Lingle earned the win in relief and Todd Bangston notched the save, while Joey Holiga and Austin Marko homered to lead the offense.
The Mounties host Gannon University on Tuesday, April 5 for a 1 p.m. non-conference doubleheader at Corning Community College.