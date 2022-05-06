The Mansfield University Baseball picked up two non-conference victories against Saint Rose College 10-9 and 8-5 in part to home runs from seniors Assaf Lowengart, Samuel Freedman and Brittain Shander and sophomore Zachary Shertzer, on Tuesday May 3.
The Mountaineers (22-22) outlasted the Golden Knights 10-9 in ten innings of play in the first game then collected an 8-5 victory in game two.
Game one started off with Lowengart sending his tenth home run of the season over the left field wall. Freedman scored on an error to give the Mounties the 2-0 lead. Saint Rose did tie it 2-2 in the bottom half of the inning.
Junior Marcus Nales retook the lead for the Mounties in the fourth inning, singling to left field and scoring junior Zack Spray and senior Brady Mengel. Josh Bissaillon of the Golden Knights responded and cut the lead in the bottom half but the Mounties still lead 4-3.
Freedman and Shander would each pick up home runs in the fifth and sixth inning respectively. Senior Ben Osborne would then tack on two more in the sixth inning on an two-RBI single to lead 8-3.
The Golden Knights would battle back starting in the bottom of the sixth inning, they would plate four runs in the inning before adding the tying two on a throwing error in the seventh. The game went to extra innings.
In the eighth, Shertzer lofted a home run out to left field to give the Mounties an 9-8 advantage. The celebration was short lived however, as Saint Rose would tie it back up on a Steve Sanders RBI single.
In the tenth inning the Mounties broke through again as Lowengart doubled to center field scoring Shertzer. Sophomore Bobby Curry held off the bats in the bottom tenth and the Mounties get the victory 10-9.
Curry pitched the final three innings, surrendering only a run and picking up a strikeout to get the win. Junior Scott Poulson got the start and pitched four innings and only allowing three runs on five hits while garnering five strikeouts.
In Game two the Mounties had a big third inning to start the scoring. Freshman Logan Wentz doubled to left field scoring senior Will Romano. Wentz was brought in by Shander on a single. Sophomore Dylan Mercedes would hit in Lowengart and then score himself on a wild pitch. The final run of the inning came when junior Alan Bautista singled to left field and scored freshman Jacob Houtz. The lead grew to 5-0.
The Knights did respond with three runs in the bottom half of the inning but the Mounties never relinquished the lead adding a Shertzer RBI in the fourth and Wentz collecting another pair of RBI and a sacrifice fly from freshman Jeffery Coakley to give the Mounties the 8-3 lead.
A Saint Rose comeback attempt was thwarted in the fifth inning as the Mounties would take the game 8-5.
Junior Todd Erney picked up his second victory on the year going four innings allowing three hits and picking up four strikeouts. Senior Lorenzo Febbo picked up the save.
The Mountaineers have their final regular season series against PSAC foe Millersville with the series starting Friday May, 6 in Millersville.