After a four-game win streak for the North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (6-5-1) they dropped their second contest in a row in a 10-2 loss to the undefeated Sayre Redskins on the road on Wednesday, April 28.
Mansfield was held to just three hits in the game with Eli Shaw going 1-2 on the day, Derek Litzelman going 1-1 with an RBI double and Cameron Fabian going 1-2 with a run scored.
The Tigers scored just two runs, all in the fourth inning as they fell to the top team in the Northern Tier League.
The potent Redskins offense was able to end the game in just five innings with Brayden and Luke Horton leading the charge with Brayden going 3-4 with three RBIs and Luke ending the day 2-4 with one RBI.
The pitching unit for Mansfield was unable to slow down the Sayre team that racked up 14 hits on the day with senior Jake Evans going one inning and allowing five hits and four runs, Litzelman pitching just over one inning with two strikeouts, and Logyn Choplosky pitching just over one inning while allowing eight hits and six runs.
Mansfield will now look to turn the corner after their last two contests featured opponents a combined 21-2 record, but things don’t get easier for the Tigers as they now travel to Wyalusing to take on the 6-2 Rams on Friday, April 30.