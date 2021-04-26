MANSFIELD -- The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers baseball team (6-3-1) won their fourth straight contest on Friday, April 23 as they were able to handle the Cowanesque Valley Indians (5-7) in six innings by a score of 13-3.
The Tigers relied on their pitching and defense to smother the Indians during the contest, with senior Cameron Fabian putting on a clinic behind the plate at the catcher position, throwing out an incredible four base runners on the night.
The standout performance comes just days after their bout with Athens, where Fabian was able to throw out four batters as well.
The Mansfield offense has also started to come alive during their current win streak, and after averaging just over six runs per contest in their first six games, have averaged over nine runs per game in their four-game win streak.
At the plate, Mansfield received an impressive outing from sophomore Derek Litzelman who finished his day 4-4 with two extra-base hits. Litzelman has impressed as his playing time has increased and is currently batting 0.588 on 18 plate appearances and has 10 hits and six RBIs while only one strikeout at the plate.
Fabian backed up his nice day defensively with a big day swinging the bat as well, going 3-4 with two doubles. Blaise Deitrich added two hits with Jacob Evans, Bryan Bogaczyk and Eli Shaw all added hits as they poured in 13 runs on the day.
The pitching staff was also stalwart in the win for Mansfield as senior Noah Spencer opened the game up throwing five innings and only allowing three runs and three hits while striking out four batters.
In the final inning, senior Jacob Evans finished things with a scoreless sixth inning that ended the game and gave Mansfield their sixth win of the season.
After stumbling out of the gates to start 2021, the Mansfield team is now in the hunt for the top spot in the NTL and sits in third place just two games behind the Wellsboro Hornets.
Mansfield will look to keep their hot streak going as they travel to take on Canton (9-2) on the road on Monday, April 26 for a battle between two of the top teams in the league so far this season.