NPM baseball wins high scoring game

North-Penn Mansfield traveled to Troy on Friday, April 14 and beat the Trojans 20-19 in 8 innings. Mansfield got on the board first scoring one run in the top of the first inning. Troy then took the lead by scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning. The scoring continued in the second as the Tigers scored four more. The Trojans increased their lead in the second scoring five, putting them up by two. Troy increased their lead in the third, scoring nine runs to lead by 11 after three. Mansfield cut the lead to eight, scoring three runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Mansfield continued bouncing back scoring seven runs in the fifth inning. Troy added one more in the fifth to lead by two. Both teams earned one more run in the sixth. The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the seventh to go up by one. Troy scored one run to tie it up and send the game to extra innings. Mansfield scored one run in the eighth. Troy couldn’t match the run and Mansfield won the game 20-19.