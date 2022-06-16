The Northern Tier League announced their 2022 Baseball All-Stars this past week and 13 area players were recognized with NP-Mansfield’s Alex Davis taking one of the top honors as he was named the NTL Rookie of the Year for his performance for the Tigers.
Mansfield would have four total players recognized on the All-Star team, with Davis headlining the group with his ROY win.
Davis put together an extremely effective season batting and pitching for the Tigers and had a team-high 28 hits on the season while batting 0.459 and adding a team-best 9 RBIs and 12 doubles as just a freshman and was selected to the First Team All-Stars as well.
Also making the First-Team for the Tigers would be senior Cameron Fabian, who not only was a stalwart behind home plate from the catchers’ position for Mansfield but also was a solid batter as well.
Fabian batted a solid 0.391 on the year and scored a team-high 22 runs with 27 hits and stroked six doubles on the year.
The only player named to the Second Team was junior Derek Litzelman who put together a strong season as well batting 0.354 with 17 runs scored, 23 hits, eight RBIs, and one homer on the year.
Wellsboro would also have a strong showing on the NTL All-Star list for the 2022 season, with two players each being named to the first and second teams.
Making the First Team for the Hornets was senior Darryn Callahan who was one of the most potent bats in the entire league this past season where he notched 26 hits with an average of 0.419, scored 32 runs, and had six doubles and six triples, two homers and 27 RBIs.
Junior Conner Adams would also get the nod for his 2022 performance and Adams would enjoy a season where he had 26 hits, 23 runs scored, five doubles, and 17 RBIs while batting 0.475 and only striking out an incredible three times on the year.
Wellsboro would also land two more players on the Second Team, with junior slugger and first baseman Cameron Brought being selected after knocking in 30 hits on a 0.484 average with 28 RBIs, three doubles and scoring 22 runs.
Caden Smith would be the final Hornet selected to the All-Star team with the freshman having one of the best for any first-year player and had a team-high in hits with 32, scored 30 runs, knocked in 19 RBIs and had three extra-base hits in his first season on the field for Wellsboro.
The CV Indians would also get a solid showing on the All-Star list for 2022 and would have two players land on the First Team and one player makes the Second Team during their 2022 season that saw them make the Class A Playoffs for the second-straight year.
CV’s Mikey Sipps and Tucker St. Peter would headline for the Indians’ with the senior tandem both getting the nod on the First Team.
Sipps would put together an incredible season for the Indians, and the defensively was stellar in every position, from first base to catcher to pitcher, all while being the biggest bat in the CV lineup.
On offense, Sipps would post team bests in batting average (0.476), hits (30), and extra-base hits (8) while also stroking two homers and batting in 19 RBIs in his senior season.
The other First Team selection for the Indians was senior Tucker St. Peter who once again put together an extremely impressive season and was able to record 26 hits on a 0.377 average while adding 17 RBIs, four doubles, and two homers, and scoring a team-high 30 runs on the year.
He would also record a team-best in wins on the mound where compiled a 6-3 record with a 4.26 ERA and pitched 49 and 1/3 innings this season.
The Indians would have just one player selected to the Second Team, with McGuire Painter getting the nod for his strong 2022 season.
Painter would grab three wins on the mound while pitching over 58 innings with a 3.34 ERA while also collecting 16 hits, 14 RBIs, and scoring 12 runs with one homer (a grand slam) and five doubles on offense for his senior year.
Williamson would also get two selections to the NTL All-Stars team and was led by a First Team selection for senior Gabe Kaufman who put up strong numbers despite the Warriors’ record in 2022.
Kaufman would lead his team in virtually every batting stat, and the senior would hit a team-best 26 hits while batting a team-best 0.441 average. He would also record 21 runs scored, a team-best 27 RBIs with six doubles, three triples, two homers and one grand slam, and also recorded a win on the mound this past year.
Williamson would also get one player selected to the Second Team, with Erik Berkan being the final Warrior named to the 2022 NTL All-Stars as the junior would record 24 hits on a strong 0.407 average, adding 13 RBIs and five doubles while scoring 20 runs on the year.
Berkan was the top pitcher for the Warriors in 2022 as well and pitched a no-hitter with two wins and an ERA of 4.2 while striking out 57 batters.