Senior Ben Osborne came through with an RBI single in the 13th inning to lift the Mansfield University Baseball team to a 6-5 victory over the Bloomsburg Huskies in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action on Friday afternoon, April 22 at Corning Community College.
Osborne drove in sophomore Shay Gustafson for the winning run. He also had two crucial RBIs on the day. Junior Josh Farina continued his hot month going 2-4 with two RBIs.
The Mountaineers (16-18, 8-7 PSAC East) battled back-and-forth in the contest with both teams griping on to leads before Farina tied it in the eighth inning, on a two RBI single. The Mountie offense pounded out 17 hits on the day.
Junior Josh Colon and freshman Austin Lewis were tasked with closing out the game on the mound. Colon took over in the ninth and went 3.1 scoreless innings, tossing six strikeouts. Lewis pitched the final inning and picked up his second win on the year. It was the third extra Inning game for the Mountaineers this year.
The Mounties got on the board first in the first inning as senior Sam Freedman brought Farina home on a single.
The Huskies (20-14,10-5 PSAC East) notched it back up after a sacrifice fly from Anthony Viggiano in the top of the second. Mansfield retook the lead as senior Brittain Shander scored senior Brady Mengel on a single to make it 2-1.
The Huskies flipped the script in the fourth after Ben Newbert cracked a three-run homerun to make the score 4-2.
Osborne picked up his first RBI in the fifth inning to cut the lead but another Bloomsburg run left the score 5-3 heading into the eighth inning, when Farina scored senior Jake Haas and sophomore Zachary Shertzer.
Sophomore Eric Gustofson tossed six solid innings for the Mountaineers, striking out three. Luke Payne came immediate relief tossing one and two third scoreless innings.
The Mounties return to action on Saturday April 23, for a doubleheadder in Bloomsburg before returning Monday April 25 as they host Lock Haven for a make-up game.